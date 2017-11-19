ad-fullscreen
4 die in wrong-way crashes on Southern California freeways

The Associated Press
November 19, 2017 - 1:05 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2017 - 1:17 pm

LOS ANGELES — Four people died in two wrong-way crashes on Southern California freeways.

One crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on state Route 118 in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. Authorities say a Toyota Driver traveling west in eastbound lanes smashed into a Lexus.

The drivers, a 30-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

A passenger in the Lexus was injured.

Authorities say the Toyota had traveled at least eight miles on two freeways.

Another wrong-way crash about 12:30 a.m. occurred on Interstate 605 in Baldwin Park, a Los Angeles suburb.

Two people died at the scene and two others were rushed to the hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

Authorities are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in either crash.

