4 Indiana teens killed, 4 hurt while pushing stalled SUV

(Thinkstock)

CORTLAND, Ind. — Authorities say four teenagers were killed and four were injured when a vehicle struck them as they pushed a stalled SUV to a birthday party in southern Indiana.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says the teens were pushing the car after it broke down on Indiana 258 around 11 p.m. Saturday in the rural community of Cortland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Officials say a 24-year-old woman driving an SUV hit them from behind. The crash is under investigation.

Authorities have identified those killed as: 14-year-olds Neveah Law and Jenna Helton; 15-year-old Brittany Watson; and 16-year-old Martin Martinez.

The sheriff’s department says three of the survivors were flown to hospitals in Indianapolis and Louisville, Kentucky, and another was treated at a local hospital.