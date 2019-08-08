85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

4 killed, 2 injured in Southern California stabbings

August 7, 2019 - 8:49 pm
 

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — A man killed four people and wounded two in a string of robberies and stabbings in California’s Orange County before he was arrested, police said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Garden Grove man was taken into custody after dropping a knife and a gun, authorities said. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The violence appeared to be random and the only known motives appear to be “robbery, hate, homicide,” Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said at a news conference.

“We know this guy was full of anger and he harmed a lot of people tonight,” he said.

The attacks took place over about two hours in Garden Grove and neighboring Santa Ana, southeast of Los Angeles.

Whitney said police first answered a burglary report at an apartment, where no one was hurt, he said.

Whitney said a bakery was robbed; an insurance business was robbed and a woman was stabbed several times in the back. She is expected to survive.

A caller reported watching the stabbing from closed-circuit television, Whitney said.

Police were called back to the same apartment complex, where two men had been stabbed. One died on a balcony and another died at a hospital, Whitney said.

A check-cashing business also was robbed, as well as a gas station where a man was slashed so badly that his nose was nearly severed, Whitney said.

The suspect’s silver Mercedes was tracked to the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana, where a security guard was disarmed and stabbed to death, Whitney said. An employee of a nearby Subway store was also killed.

The suspect and all the victims were Hispanic, Whitney said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this photo provided by Battambang province Authority Police, Sum Bora, a 28-year-old man who ...
Cambodian rescued after 4 days wedged in mountain rocks
By Sopheng Cheang The Associated Press

About 200 rescue workers carefully extricated the trapped man by destroying bits of the rock that had pinned him in an effort that took about 10 hours, Police Maj. Sareth Visen said.

President Donald Trump speaks to first responders as he visits the El Paso Regional Communicati ...
Trump visits grief-stricken cities of Dayton, El Paso
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Aiming to heal during national tragedy, President Donald Trump on Wednesday visited cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.

FILE - An invasive Burmese python moves through the grass during a demonstration by the Florida ...
Florida to expand its efforts to hunt down pythons

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is expanding its efforts to eradicate invasive pythons in the Everglades and is working with the federal government to get snake hunters to remote areas of Big Cypress National Preserve.

Two people are taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday, Au ...
Immigration raids conducted at several Mississippi food plants
By Rogelio Solis and Jeff Amy The Associated Press

U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday, part of an operation carried out by President Donald Trump’s administration that targeted owners and employees.