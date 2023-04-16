64°F
Nation and World

4 killed, multiple injuries in Alabama shooting, authorities say

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2023 - 7:13 am
 
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

WRBL-TV reported the shooting occurred at a dance studio during a possible birthday party for a teenager. The state Law Enforcement Agency released little information about the shooting. The station showed images of crime scene tape around the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio and neighboring buildings and a heavy police presence.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting, It was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

Dadeville, which has a population of about 3,200 people, is in east Alabama, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

Police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The FBI took a 21-year-o ...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
By Eric Tucker, Tara Copp and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents.

A Louisville Metro Police officer walks outside of the home of the suspected shooter in the Cam ...
Louisville shooter legally bought gun a week ago, police say
By Dylan Lovan and Rebecca Reynolds The Associated Press

Connor Sturgeon, 25, killed five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack Monday on Instagram.

FILE - Mad Magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee attends an event to honor veteran contributors of MAD ...
Al Jaffee, longtime Mad magazine cartoonist, dead at 102
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

His admirers ranged from Charles M. Schulz of “Peanuts” fame and “Far Side” creator Gary Larson to Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.

 
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
By Dylan Lovan and Claire Galofaro The Associated Press

“Let’s be clear about what this was,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “This was an evil act of targeted violence.”

People spend time on the black sand beach at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana, Hawaii, in 2014. ...
Visiting Hawaii soon? Get ready to pay more
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails.

