Nation and World

4 more hostages are dead in Gaza, Israel declares

FILE - People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18, 2024. The cease-fire proposal announced by President Joe Biden has placed Prime Minister Netanyahu at a crossroads, with either path likely to shape the legacy of Israel's longest-serving and deeply divisive leader. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
A Demonstrator holds sign during a protest calling for the release of the hostages from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, outside of the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli soldiers work on a tank in a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
No permanent cease-fire unless Hamas is destroyed, Israel says
University of Michigan regent's law office vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti
Israel seeks 'governing alternative' to Hamas before ending war
Parade for Israel in NYC focuses on solidarity
The Associated Press
June 3, 2024 - 12:59 pm
 

JERUSALEM — Four more hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7 were declared dead Monday by the Israeli military — including three older adults seen in a Hamas terrorist video begging to be released.

About 80 hostages in Gaza are believed to be alive, alongside the remains of 43 others.

In the days since the Biden administration announced a cease-fire proposal Friday, Israel has seen some of its largest protests calling on the government to bring them home. Israeli leadership has appeared to brush aside the President Joe Biden’s proposal, vowing to keep conducting military operations against Hamas until the terrorist group is destroyed.

All four of the men declared dead Monday night — Nadav Popplewell, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger and Haim Peri — were kidnapped and taken into Gaza still alive, according to the Hostages Forum, a grassroots group representing the families of the hostages.

“It is time to end this cycle of sacrifice and neglect,” the group wrote in a statement following the announcement. “Their murder in captivity is a mark of disgrace and a sad reflection on the significance of delaying previous deals.” The group called on the government to immediately approve the new cease-fire plan.

About 100 captives were released during a weeklong exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners in November. Three of the men declared dead Monday had female relatives who were released during the exchange.

Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said the four hostages were killed while they were together, during the army’s operation in Khan Younis in central Gaza. He said the four were killed months ago, but that recent operations allowed the military to gather enough intelligence to pronounce them dead. Their bodies are still being held by Hamas.

“We are checking all of the options. There are a lot of questions,” he said.

Cooper, Metzger and Peri were all age 80 or older. They appeared in a video in December released by Hamas under the title, “Don’t let us grow old here.” In the video, the three men appear gaunt, wearing thin white T-shirts.

“We are the generation who built the foundation for the state of Israel,” Haim Peri says, noting that all the men have chronic illnesses. “We do not understand why we have been abandoned here.”

Hamas claimed in May that the other hostage pronounced deceased, Nadav Popplewell, died after being wounded in an Israeli airstrike, but provided no evidence. Popplewell was over 50.

Cooper was an economist and one of the founders of kibbutz Nir Oz, according to the hostages forum. Metzger helped to found the kibbutz winery and Peri built the community’s art gallery and sculpture garden.

Nir Oz was among the hardest-hit towns near the border with Gaza during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, when Palestinian terrorists stormed Israel, killing some 1,200 people and hauling around 250 hostages back to Gaza.

The military said Monday that the decision to pronounce the men dead was based on intelligence and confirmed by health officials and Israel’s chief rabbi.

The news late Monday came after an announcement earlier in the day that the body of a presumed hostage, Dolev Yehud, 35, was found in a community near the Gaza border that Hamas terrorists had attacked on Oct. 7. Yehud was thought to be among scores of hostages held in Gaza until Monday, when the military announced the discovery of his body and said he had been killed in the initial attack.

Israeli bombardments and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israel has been expanding its offensive in the southern city of Rafah, once the main hub of humanitarian aid operations.

By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

Israel is willing to pause hostilities for the purpose of returning hostages but what happens next will be subject to further talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

By Liset Cruz The Associated Press

Marchers chanted for the release of hostages in Gaza on Sunday at a New York City parade for Israel that drew thousands of people under heightened security.

Police arrest 80 at Israel-Hamas war protest at UC Santa Cruz
By Kathy McCormack The Associated Press

Police in riot gear surrounded protesters at the University of California, Santa Cruz, to remove an encampment where pro-Palestinian demonstrations have blocked the main entrance to the campus.

Kristin Peterson tries to cool off with a cold bandana at Sonrise Homeless Navigation Center in ...
2023 set a record for heat deaths. 2024 could be even deadlier
By Seth Borenstein, Mary Katherine Wildeman and Anita Snow The Associated Press

The death certificates of more than 2,300 people who died in the US last summer mention the effects of excessive heat, the highest number in 45 years of records.

