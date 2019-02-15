4 officers injured in shooting at business near Chicago — LIVESTREAM

Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene of a shooting at an industrial park in Aurora, Ill., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Bev Horne/Daily Herald via AP)

AURORA, Ill. — City officials in Aurora, Illinois, say a shooter has been apprehended.

The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying there was an active shooter in an industrial park and that police were on the scene.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

They said the shooter is in custody.

A city spokesman said four police officers were wounded in the shooting.

Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.

An employee at the Illinois company said the gunman is a co-worker.

John Probst told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door of the Pratt building in Aurora as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon.

Probst said he recognized the gunman and that he works at the company. He said the gunman has “a pistol with a laser.”

Probst said he wasn’t hurt but that another colleague was “bleeding pretty bad.”

Aurora is 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.