4 people injured in Seattle after van jumps sidewalk

This photo provided by the Seattle Fire Department shows the scene of a van crash in Seattle on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Authorities say a few people were sent to hospitals after the van left the street and hit a building. (Seattle Fire Department/AP)

Four people were taken to a hospital after a van jumped onto a downtown Seattle sidewalk, hit pedestrians and crashed into a building on Thursday, the Seattle Police Department said on its Twitter feed.

Traffic Collision detectives will be conducting the investigation of the van into the building. @SeattleFire transported four individuals to the hospital. Will update when we can, but expect this intersection to remain closed for a while during investigation. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 28, 2017

Collision at 5th Ave & Pine St blocking all SB lanes. Use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/NsJU75g2pN — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) December 28, 2017

The department did not provide information on the condition of the four or what may have caused the incident.

Seattle TV station KOMO cited witnesses as saying the van jumped a curb and struck people who were walking along the sidewalk in an area with several stores.

UPDATE: Shuttle van crashes into downtown Seattle building; at least 4 injured: https://t.co/uthZIw8mPk pic.twitter.com/XB97JyV1Nd — KOMO News (@komonews) December 28, 2017

The Seattle police and fire departments posted photos on their social media accounts of a white van with a dented left side that was stopped about a yard from the side of a downtown store.