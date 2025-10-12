76°F
Nation and World

4 people killed, 20 more injured in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, sheriff says

People stand outside of Willie's Bar and Grill in St Helena Island, S.C. after a shooting ...
People stand outside of Willie's Bar and Grill in St Helena Island, S.C. after a shooting occurred early Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)
The outside patio area of Willie's Bar and Grill in St Helena Island, S.C. after a shootin ...
The outside patio area of Willie's Bar and Grill in St Helena Island, S.C. after a shooting occurred early Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)
A sticker on the door of Willie's Bar and Grill in St Helena Island, S.C. after a shooting ...
A sticker on the door of Willie's Bar and Grill in St Helena Island, S.C. after a shooting occurred early Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)
October 12, 2025 - 11:54 am
 
Updated October 12, 2025 - 12:11 pm

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A mass shooting at a crowded bar on an idyllic South Carolina island has left four people dead and at least 20 injured, officials said.

The shooting occurred early Sunday at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, officials said. A large crowd was at the scene when sheriff’s deputies arrived and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on the social media platform X.

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones,” the statement said.

Four people were found dead at the scene, and at least 20 other people were injured. Among the injured, four were in critical condition at area hospitals.

The property is owned by Willie Turral Food Services, according to county records. The Associated Press left a text message seeking comment from Turral.

People were attending a Battery Creek High School alumni tailgate event at the bar, Turral told The Post and Courier newspaper.

The victims’ identities were not released.

“COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County,” U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace posted on X. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence.”

St. Helena Island is considered the largest Gullah community on the South Carolina coast. An estimated 5,000 or more people living there are descended from slaves who worked rice plantations in the area before they were freed by the Civil War.

Smaller enclaves of Gullah, referred to as Geechee in some areas, are scattered along the Southeast coast from North Carolina to Florida. Scholars say separation from the mainland caused the Gullah to retain much of their African heritage, including a unique dialect and skills such as cast-net fishing and basket weaving.

