4 people shot at Atlanta rail station

Four people were shot on Thursday at an Atlanta rail station and a suspect was in custody, the city’s transit authority said.

The shooting took place at the West Lake Station at about 4:30 p.m. EDT, and emergency responders are at the scene, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) said in a statement.

The condition of the victims was unknown, it said.

“A suspect has been detained and the investigation is ongoing,” the statement said, adding that the West Lake Station, on Atlanta’s west side, has been temporarily closed.