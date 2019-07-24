4 teens to be sentenced as adults in fatal rock-throwing case, judge rules

Four teens who pleaded guilty to throwing a rock from an expressway overpass in 2017 that caused the death of a 32-year-old man will be sentenced as adults.

Teens to be sentenced as adults in deadly Michigan rock throwing case (WDIV/YouTube)

Genesee Circuit Judge Joseph J. Farah on Tuesday ruled lawyers for 18-year-old Mark A. Sekelsky, 16-year-old Trevor A. Gray, 17-year-old Mikadyn M. Payne and 17-year-old Alexzander S. Miller have until Aug. 20 to withdraw their guilty pleas.

Kenneth White of Mt. Morris was riding in a van when a rock smashed through a van windshield on Interstate 75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Kyle Anger, who was accused of throwing the rock that hit the van, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder. He was not in court Tuesday.

In his ruling, Farah pointed to social media messages that included discussions by the teens about getting tear-drop tattoos after reports surfaced that White died.