400 more homes evacuated as Utah wildfire grows

A plane drops fire retardant as a wildfire burns Sunday, June 18, 2017, along the Steam Engine area near the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Firefighting crews get ready to roll out for the day on the fire line, Monday, June 19, 2017, to put out a wildfire burning north of the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Smoke rises between charred trees after a wildfire along State Route 143, Sunday, June 18, 2017, the primary road to the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah. Firefighters were hoping to have a blaze near a southwestern Utah ski town 10 percent contained by Sunday. Some 750 residents and visitors have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says a wildfire near a southwestern Utah ski town has forced the evacuations of 400 more homes after the fire doubled in size overnight amid high winds.

Herbert said Thursday in a news conference on KUED-TV that the additional homes are east of the fire’s epicenter in Brian Head. More than 700 people have been out of their homes since Saturday when the fire was started by someone using a torch to burn weeds.

Erin Darboven of the Bureau of Land Management says the fire has spread to 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) and is heading toward the Panguitch Lake.

Darboven says the stretch of Highway 143 that is closed has been extended to nearly 48 miles (77 kilometers) from Parowan to Panguitch. Previously, a 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch was closed.