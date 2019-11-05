49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

450 freed Oklahoma inmates largest 1-day commutation in US

By Sean Murphy The Associated Press
November 5, 2019 - 6:51 am
 

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 450 inmates walked out the doors of prisons across Oklahoma on Monday as part of what state officials say is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history.

The release of inmates, all with convictions for low-level drug and property crimes, resulted from a bill signed by new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill retroactively applied misdemeanor sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes that state voters approved in 2016.

Stitt has made reducing Oklahoma’s highest-in-the-nation incarceration rate one of his top priorities and has appointed reform-minded members to the state’s Pardon and Parole Board.

Releasing the inmates will save Oklahoma an estimated $11.9 million over the cost of continuing to keep them behind bars, according to the governor’s office.

The board last week considered 814 cases and recommended 527 inmates for commutation. However, 65 are being held on detainers, leaving about 462 inmates to be released on Monday.

‘It feels amazing’

“It feels amazing to be on the other side of the fence,” said Tess Harjo, a 28-year-old who was released Monday from the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft, Oklahoma.

Harjo was sentenced to 15 years in prison after her Okmulgee County conviction last year for possession of methamphetamines. She said she was surprised at the number of women she met in prison serving long sentences for drug crimes.

“I have met many women in here who came from a medium- or maximum-security prison who have already served 18 or more years,” Harjo said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Steve Bickley, the new executive director of the Pardon and Parole Board, said Monday’s release is the most on a single day, surpassing President Barack Obama’s 2017 commutation of the drug sentences of 330 federal prisoners on his last day in office.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In an Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, people look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, ...
In last days on run, al-Baghdadi sought safety in shrinking domain
By Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

Associates paint a picture of a man obsessed with his security and well-being and trying to find safety in towns and deserts in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border as the extremists’ domains crumbled.

(Getty Images)
3 women, 6 children killed by Mexico cartel, officials say
By Mark Stevenson The Associated Press

Mexico’s top security official said Tuesday that at least three women and six children were slaughtered by cartel gunmen and one child was still missing in northern Mexico. Relatives said the victims are also U.S. citizens.

In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, former Arizona Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for ...
Probe: Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office ignored fed judge’s order
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

A court-appointed investigator concluded that high-ranking managers for former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio disregarded a federal judge’s order for Arpaio to halt immigration sweeps targeting Latinos.

Richard Holzer (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
FBI: Man arrested in plot to bomb historic Colorado synagogue
By Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

DENVER — A man who repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic views has been arrested in a plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue, federal officials said Monday.

This image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, and displayed at ...
Official: Turkey captures slain IS leader’s sister in Syria
By Sarah El Deeb The Associated Press

BEIRUT — Turkey captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria on Monday, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence “gold mine.”

Demonstrators set fire to a rendition of the U.S. flag during a rally in front of the former U. ...
On US Embassy crisis 40th anniversary, Iran spins more centrifuges
By Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran on Monday broke further away from its collapsing 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by announcing it’s doubling the number of advanced centrifuges it operates.

In this April 11, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy ...
Facebook, Zuckerberg faces growing hostility from Washington
By Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

Bipartisan hostility against Facebook has been building for months, fueled by a series of privacy scandals, the site’s role in Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign and accusations that Facebook crushes competitors.