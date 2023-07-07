$450M Mega Millions numbers drawn; Powerball worth $615M Saturday

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

People are seen lined up to buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border near Primm in this July 28, 2022, file photo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The two nationwide lottery jackpots — Mega Millions and Powerball — have reached near-record levels for drawings this weekend with the potential payout exceeding $1 billion.

The Friday drawing for Mega Millions had an estimated payoff of $450 million for the annuity option and $225.6 million for the cash option.

The numbers drawn at 8 p.m. PDT were 8-10-17-55-66 with a Mega Ball of 3. It will take computers a few hours to determine if winning tickets were sold.

On Saturday, the Powerball drawing will have an estimated $615 million annuity option and $310.6 million for the cash option.

Both drawings are held at 8 p.m. PDT.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

