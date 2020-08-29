105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

452 Arizona State students test positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press
August 29, 2020 - 4:54 pm
 

PHOENIX — Arizona reached a grim milestone of more than 5,000 known coronavirus deaths Saturday, just as the state’s largest public university announced a staggering number of cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 629 additional COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths. With those figures, Arizona has now seen in total 201,287 cases and 5,007 fatalities.

The number of hospitalizations and ventilators in use continued to make incremental decreases.

Outbreak at ASU

Meanwhile, Arizona State University President Michael Crow announced in an online post Friday night that more than 450 students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Crow, there are 452 confirmed positive cases and more than half involve students who live off campus in metro Phoenix. Crow says 205 students are currently in quarantine on the Tempe campus.

He also disclosed that 28 faculty members also tested positive for COVID-19.

University officials say contact tracing efforts have been underway.

On Tuesday, ASU had reported 161 current coronavirus cases among students and staff across the university’s four campuses. But Crow said the cases were expected because of broad testing. The school has collected samples from more than 37,000 students since Aug. 1.

ASU, which is the nation’s largest public university, opened its fall semester last week and currently has about 100,000 students and employees coming to its four metro Phoenix campuses on staggered days.

Crow said there would be penalties for students who ignore social distancing rules and boosted the university’s mask policy to require face coverings at all times on university property. Previously, masks were required indoors and outside when social distancing wasn’t possible. Now it’s a universal requirement, except while eating.

In general, the number of coronavirus infections is thought to be higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

MOST READ
1
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
Police union criticizes Knights for supporting Jacob Blake
2
Ex-Zappos chief Tony Hsieh on homebuying spree in Utah
Ex-Zappos chief Tony Hsieh on homebuying spree in Utah
3
Woman arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker pro Esfandiari
Woman arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker pro Esfandiari
4
Donald Trump closes gap on Joe Biden in presidential election odds
Donald Trump closes gap on Joe Biden in presidential election odds
5
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This 2018 photo shows fossil footprints on the face of a rock that fell near a popular hiking t ...
Grand Canyon rock fall unveils ancient animal footprints
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

UNLV geology professor Steve Rowland estimates the footprints are 313 million years old, among the earliest found at the Grand Canyon.

Artist Marcia Ritz, 77, leaves after looking through the rubble of her manufactured home at the ...
Thousands allowed home after wildfires tear through California
By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

California wildfires were slowly being corralled Friday as cooler, humid weather and reinforcements aided firefighters and tens of thousands of people were allowed back home after days of death and destruction.

 
Nevada man’s COVID-19 reinfection said to be first confirmed case in US
By Michael Scott Davidson and Katelyn Newberg / RJ

A 25-year-old Washoe County man is the nation’s first COVID-19 patient proven to have been reinfected by the new coronavirus, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory in Reno.

 
Thousands expected at March on Washington commemoration of ‘63 speech
By Aaron Morrison and Kat Stafford The Associated Press

Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates will highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the gr ...
Hurricane Laura topples Confederate statue after parish votes to keep it
By Melinda Deslatte The Associated Press

Just days ago, officials in Louisiana’s Calcasieu Parish voted not to move a Confederate statue from its prominent place in front of the courthouse. Then Hurricane Laura came along and toppled it.

 
Hurricane Laura leaves trail of destruction in Louisiana
By Melinda Deslatte, Stacey Plaisance and Gerald Herbert The Associated Press

One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S., Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, killing at least six people.

Civilian volunteers Brian Alvarez, left, and Nate Bramwell fight the CZU Lightning Complex Fire ...
Neighbors target California wildfires as crews tell them to stop
By Camille Fassett The Associated Press

With California firefighters strapped for resources, residents have organized to put out flames themselves in a large swath of land burning south of San Francisco, defending their homes despite orders to evacuate and pleas by officials to get out of danger.

Read More