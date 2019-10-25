64°F
Nation and World

49 buildings burn in Northern California wildfire

The Associated Press
October 24, 2019 - 7:48 pm
 

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. — Authorities say a wind-whipped fire in Northern California’s wine country has burned 49 buildings and prompted evacuation orders for 2,000 people.

The fire that began Wednesday night near Geyserville had grown Thursday night to 25 square miles.

Fire officials say 1,300 firefighters will work through the night and hundreds more may join the battle Friday morning.

The cause is under investigation but Pacific Gas & Electric says it had a transmission line problem in the area minutes before the fire was reported.

PG&E had cut power to parts of 17 counties to prevent wind-related power line problems that might spark fires but said it didn’t deenergize the transmission line because wind speeds there didn’t call for it.

In the south, crews are fighting two wind-whipped fires north of Los Angeles that have burned at least a handful of homes and prompted evacuation orders for 40,000 people.

