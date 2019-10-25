49 buildings burn in Northern California wildfire

Fire officials say 1,300 firefighters will work through the night and hundreds more may join the battle Friday morning.

A firefighter sprays water on a burning home as the Kincade Fire burns through the Jimtown community of unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Patricia Dennison uses a hose to try to stop an advancing wildfire from affecting her business, Dennison Automotive, along Sierra Highway Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A man walks along Sierra Highway as flames from a wildfire overtake a hillside Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. The flames are fed by dry winds that are predicted to strengthen throughout the day across the region. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Flames from the Kincade Fire consume a home and car in the Jimtown community of unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A wildfire approaches a residential subdivision Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. — Authorities say a wind-whipped fire in Northern California’s wine country has burned 49 buildings and prompted evacuation orders for 2,000 people.

The fire that began Wednesday night near Geyserville had grown Thursday night to 25 square miles.

Fire officials say 1,300 firefighters will work through the night and hundreds more may join the battle Friday morning.

The cause is under investigation but Pacific Gas & Electric says it had a transmission line problem in the area minutes before the fire was reported.

PG&E had cut power to parts of 17 counties to prevent wind-related power line problems that might spark fires but said it didn’t deenergize the transmission line because wind speeds there didn’t call for it.

In the south, crews are fighting two wind-whipped fires north of Los Angeles that have burned at least a handful of homes and prompted evacuation orders for 40,000 people.