Nation and World

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits north of Los Angeles

The Associated Press
August 20, 2023 - 3:12 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2023 - 3:44 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

OJAI, Calif. — A moderate earthquake shook a large swath of Southern California on Sunday just hours after a tropical storm came ashore bringing torrential rain.

The 5.1-magnitude quake struck at 2:41 p.m. about 4 miles (7 kilometers) southeast of the mountain community of Ojai, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt widely across the region and bookended by smaller foreshocks and aftershocks, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The quake hit as authorities braced for Tropical Storm Hilary to move through the southern part of the state.

