5.24M file for unemployment in most recent week

A March 17, 2020, file photo shows people waiting in line to get help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center in Las Vegas. More than 5.24 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the past week, bringing U.S. job losses to 22 million over four weeks (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WASHINGTON — More than 5 million Americans filed for their first unemployment benefits last week.

That brought the 4-week total to 22 million filings across every sector of the economy.

The unemployment rate that was 3% a month ago is now estimated at 15%.

With many factories shut down, American industrial output shriveled in March, registering its biggest decline since the nation demobilized in 1946 at the end of World War II. Retail sales fell by an unprecedented 8.7%, with April expected to be far worse.

Economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic deepened Thursday, as health authorities warned that returning to normal is a distant goal despite many leaders’ hopes of reopening stores, factories, airplanes and schools quickly and safely.

Fallout from the virus spread in ways both predictable and devastating, from police torching an illicit food market in Zimbabwe, to emergency flights carrying foreign farm workers to Britain and Germany, to protests at U.S. state capitols against millions of job losses.

Amazon stops work in France

In France, Amazon suspended operations after a court ruled it wasn’t doing enough to protect its workers in the country. The online retailer, which has six warehouses in France, said it would evaluate the court decision.

In Britain, a government survey found that a quarter of companies has suspended business. Cargo traffic at Europe’s massive port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands sank 9.3% in the first quarter from the same period a year ago and its CEO warned of worse to come.

The World Health Organization’s European chief said optimism that the spread of the virus was declining in Italy, Spain and France was tempered by the knowledge that it was rising or sustained at a high level in Britain, Russia and Turkey.

“The storm clouds of this pandemic still hang heavily over the European region,” Dr. Hans Kluge said.

The International Monetary Fund says fallout from what it calls the “Great Lockdown” will be the most devastating since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

That has made leaders all the more anxious to send people back to work and school and to rebuild economies devastated by the pandemic that has infected more than 2 million people and claimed more than 137,000 lives, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy is pushing to relaunch manufacturing on May 4, the day that the national lockdown is set to lift. Regional officials are considering ordering companies to stagger opening hours to avoid cramming public transport.

But Italy’s deputy economic development minister, Stefan Buffagni, called the plan premature.

‘’Going in a random order risks fueling confusion among citizens and businesses,’’ Buffagni said.

Chinese still wary of going out

In China, where the virus first emerged in December, even people who still have jobs have been wary of spending much or going out. Some Chinese cities tried reassuring consumers by showing officials eating in restaurants. In Zhengzhou, salesman Zhang Hu in was back at work but his income plummeted because few are buying the 20-ton trucks he sells.

“I have no idea when the situation will turn better,” he said.

US payments begin

The U.S. began issuing one-time payments this week to tens of millions of people as part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package. But another part of the relief package, a $350 billion paycheck protection program aimed at small businesses, is running dry after being open for only a matter of days. Negotiations were accelerating in Washington over a $250 billion emergency request to help.

The U.S. has seen nearly 640,000 infections — more than the next four countries put together — and leads the world with nearly 31,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Experts say, however, the true toll of the pandemic is much higher due to limited testing, uneven counting of deaths and some governments’ attempts to downplay their outbreaks.

Despite the relief checks, Americans have begun to protest the virus restrictions that have put at least 17 million out of work, closed factories and brought many small businesses to their knees.

Protests in Michigan, Oklahoma

In Michigan and Oklahoma, thousands came out to protest the virus lockdowns they say have destroyed livelihoods.

In Michigan, some were masked and armed with rifles, but many unmasked people defied stay-at-home orders and jammed nearly shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the Capitol building in Lansing. In Oklahoma, cars plastered with protest signs drove past the Statehouse in Oklahoma City: “All jobs are essential,” read one sign on the back of a pickup truck.

“This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business, is just a disaster. It’s an economic disaster for Michigan,” said protester Meshawn Maddock.

In Michigan’s northern Leelanau County, Sheriff Mike Borkovich said enforcing the coronavirus restrictions was taking a toll.

“People are frantic to get back to work. They have been very edgy,” Borkovich told The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump said he’s prepared new guidelines for easing social distancing, even as business leaders told him more testing and personal protective equipment were essential first.