47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Salt Lake City area; strongest since ‘92

The Associated Press
March 18, 2020 - 6:54 am
 
Updated March 18, 2020 - 8:56 am

SALT LAKE CITY — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Salt Lake City and its suburbs early Wednesday, sending spooked residents fleeing their homes, knocking out power for tens of thousands and closing the city’s airport.

The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and about 2.8 million in the state probably felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

There were no initial reports of major damage to buildings or injuries, said Utah Emergency Management spokesman Joe Dougherty.

Operations at Salt Lake City International Airport came to a halt and the control tower and concourses were evacuated, the airport tweeted. Officials were conducting a runway inspection to try to determine if there was any damage, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Planes headed to Salt Lake City were diverted.

The quake also shut down the light rail service for Salt Lake City and its suburbs.

Widespread shaking

Residents reported feeling shaking across a 100-mile (160 kilometer) area, with the heaviest impact in Salt Lake County, officials said.

Some residents ran from their homes and into the streets as they felt the earthquake shake buildings for 10 to 15 seconds.

The quake knocked pictures from walls and dishes from shelves, and people reported feeling it in the neighboring states of Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada. Gov. Gary Herbert warned people to stay away from downtown Salt Lake City while officials assess damage.

About 55,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City area, said utility Rocky Mountain Power.

Biggest in Utah since 1992

It was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.

Most shaking was reported in the Salt Lake County area, near the epicenter in the Salt Lake City suburb of Magna but the quake was felt 80 miles away (130 kilometers) in the Utah city of Logan.

After the initial quake struck at 7:09 am, the geological survey recorded four smaller quakes over the next 23 minutes, ranging in magnitude from 3.7 to 3.9.

Authorities said older buildings may have suffered structural damage though they did not expect to find severe damage in most structures, said Utah Emergency Management spokesman Joe Dougherty.

“We’re hearing of lights falling down, bookcases falling down, we’ve heard of water lines breaking inside of buildings,” Dougherty said.

He recommended that people check on their neighbors, but that advice that could be challenging when people are being told to say inside their homes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is the time for people to really do the right thing, make sure everyone is taken care of,” Dougherty said. “But we still do need to remember we have a pandemic going on at the same time.”

MOST READ
1
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
2
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
3
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
4
2 restaurant suppliers offer meat, cheese to Las Vegans
2 restaurant suppliers offer meat, cheese to Las Vegans
5
The Venetian, Palazzo closing until at least April 1; no layoffs or furloughs
The Venetian, Palazzo closing until at least April 1; no layoffs or furloughs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A man looks toward the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 202 ...
7M in San Francisco area ordered to shelter in place
By Christopher Rugaber and Tim Sullivan The Associated Press

The U.S. implemented dramatic restrictions on Americans in public and 7 million people in the San Francisco area were put on a near-total lockdown to control the virus.

A pharmacist gives Jennifer Haller, left, the first shot in the first-stage safety study clinic ...
US volunteer gets 1st shot of experimental virus vaccine
By Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.

A June 20, 2019, file photo, shows the Supreme Court under stormy skies in Washington. (AP Phot ...
Supreme Court postpones arguments into April
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it is postponing arguments for late March and early April because of the coronavirus.

Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Monday, March 16, 2020. ...
Dow plunges nearly 13%; worst day since 1987
By Stan Choe The Associated Press

President Donald Trump said the economy may be headed for a recession and asked Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.