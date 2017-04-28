5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Chile

When an earthquake hits, it's important to know where you should and shouldn't go to stay safe. (Accuweather/Inform)

SANTIAGO — A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled buildings in the Chilean capital Santiago on Friday, the most powerful in a string of tremors that struck central Chile during the afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey said the tremor at around 1:05 p.m. local time (1605 GMT) was magnitude 5.7, with a depth of 9 miles (14 km) and an epicenter 12 miles (20 km) west of the coastal town of Valparaiso.

No damage was reported by the emergency office and the navy said the quake had not been severe enough to cause a tsunami.

The area has been shaken by dozens of quakes over the last week, including a 6.9 magnitude tremor on Monday, which caused no serious damage.

Chile, on the Pacific ‘ring of fire’, is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Builders follow strict construction codes, which tends to limit damage when tremors hit.