Nation and World

5.7 quake strikes just south of Hawaii’s Big Island

By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press
February 9, 2024 - 1:06 pm
 
The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU — The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.

The earthquake, which the USGS initially reported as magnitude 6.3 before downgrading it, was centered 11 miles (18 kilometers) south of Naalehu, Hawaii, at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers). The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.

Some shaking could be felt in Honolulu on the island of Oahu which is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) to the north.

“Many areas may have experienced strong shaking,” from the earthquake that occurred shortly after 10 a.m. local time, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency posted on X. It also reiterated that there was no threat of a tsunami.

Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth was in Honolulu at a cardiologist appointment. “All of a sudden I felt like I was getting dizzy,” he said, thinking at first that it was the procedure and then realizing it was an earthquake. He immediately got on the phone with his emergency management officials.

“We’ll probably start hearing about damage in the next hour to an hour,” Roth said, pointing out that it was “a good sized earthquake” and that from what he’s heard, there is no tsunami threat.

Roth said he was headed to the Honolulu airport to try to get an earlier flight back to the Big Island.

Julia Neal, the owner of Pahala Plantation Cottages, said a mirror and brass lamp fell down during some forceful shaking. “We have a lot of the old wooden plantations homes and so they were rattling pretty loudly.”

Derek Nelson, the manager of the Kona Canoe Club restaurant in the Kona Inn Shopping Village in the oceanside community of Kona, on the island’s western side, said everyone felt it “big time,” but that there was no damage.

“I mean, it shook us bad to where it wobbled some knees a little bit. It shook all the windows in the village,” he said.

THE LATEST
A Marine CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter flies during training at Marine Corps Air Station Mir ...
5 Marines killed in crash after helicopter left Creech AFB ID’d
Associated Press

The Marine Corps released the names Friday of the five Marines killed when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego during a historic storm. All of them were in their 20s.

This image provided by Brian O'Neil shows a damaged plane's wingtip after two JetBlue planes ma ...
Super Bowl-bound plane damaged after collision in Boston
The Associated Press

Two JetBlue planes made contact Thursday at Boston Logan International Airport, with one wingtip touching another plane’s tail. One plane was headed to Las Vegas.

This undated image provided by Yasmeen Elagha shows Elagha, right, with her cousin Borak Alagha ...
Family says two American brothers detained in Israeli raid in Gaza
By Ellen Knickmeyer and Seung Min Kim The Associated Press

Israeli forces detained two young adult American brothers in Gaza and their Canadian father in an overnight raid on their home in the Palestinian territory, relatives of the men said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, centre, meets with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid ...
Blinken ends latest Mideast mission
By Matthew Lee The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the Middle East on Thursday, ending his fifth trip to the region since the Israel-Hamas war began in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

A Marine CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter flies during training at Marine Corps Air Station Mir ...
Crews work to recover remains of 5 Marines killed in copter crash
By Julie Watson and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Authorities say the CH-53E Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, We ...
Blinken says a Hamas-Israel deal is still possible
By Matthew Lee, Tia Goldenberg and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement between Israel and Hamas was still possible, despite the two sides being far apart.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch as an Army carry team moves the flag-draped ...
US drone strike kills milita commander in Baghdad, officials say
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Aamer Madhani Associated Press

The drone strike in Baghdad’s heavily guarded Green Zone killed three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia, according to American officials.

U.S. to relist Yemen's Houthis as specially designated global terrorists, AP sources say
U.S. to relist Yemen’s Houthis as specially designated global terrorists, AP sources say
Freed Israeli hostage says she was kept in Hamas tunnel in dire conditions
Freed Israeli hostage says she was kept in Hamas tunnel in dire conditions
Thousands in India flock to a recruitment center for jobs in Israel despite the Israel-Hamas war
Thousands in India flock to a recruitment center for jobs in Israel despite the Israel-Hamas war
Biden calls partners ahead of CIA meeting in push for another Gaza hostage deal
Biden calls partners ahead of CIA meeting in push for another Gaza hostage deal
Britain could recognize a Palestinian state before a peace deal with Israel
Britain could recognize a Palestinian state before a peace deal with Israel
US hits targets in Syria, Iraq to retaliate for drone attack
US hits targets in Syria, Iraq to retaliate for drone attack