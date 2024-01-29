58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

5 arrested in California desert killings in dispute over marijuana

The Associated Press
January 29, 2024 - 12:37 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2024 - 8:47 pm
This aerial still image from video provided by KTLA shows law enforcement vehicles where severa ...
This aerial still image from video provided by KTLA shows law enforcement vehicles where several people were found shot to death in El Mirage, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (KTLA via AP)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The six men found dead at a remote dirt crossroads in the Southern California desert last week were likely shot to death in a dispute over marijuana, sheriff’s officials said Monday as they announced the arrests of five men suspected in the violence.

Authorities discovered the bodies Tuesday in the Mojave Desert outside El Mirage after someone called 911 and said in Spanish that he had been shot, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Warrick said during a news conference.

All the victims were likely shot to death, and four of the bodies had been partially burned together, Warrick said. A fifth victim was found inside a Chevy Trailblazer, and the sixth was discovered nearby the following day, he said.

“It looks like illicit marijuana was the driving force behind these murders,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said, adding that the area is known for illegal marijuana growing operations.

The scene showed a “level of violence” reminiscent of a drug cartel, but investigators couldn’t immediately confirm that cartels were involved, officials said.

Five men, ranging in age from 24 to 34, were arrested, and eight firearms were seized after deputies served search warrants Sunday in the Adelanto and Apple Valley areas of San Bernardino County and the Pinyon Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles County, Warrick said at a news conference.

Officials said investigators believe all the suspects in the case are in custody. They were held without bail.

Authorities identified four of the victims as: Baldemar Mondragon-Albarran, 34, of Adelanto; Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22, of Hesperia; Kevin Dariel Bonilla, 25, of Hesperia; and a 45-year-old man whose name was withheld pending family notification. Coroner’s officials were trying to identify the remaining two men.

Investigators believe Franklin Bonilla was the man who called 911, Warrick said.

California voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, and the state has become the world’s largest legal cannabis marketplace since then, with billions in annual sales. But the illegal market continues to thrive.

Dicus called the black market “a plague” that results in violence, and he called on lawmakers to reform cannabis laws to “keep legalization but revert to harsher penalties for users of illegal pot.”

Overhead footage from TV stations last week showed a dark blue SUV with a passenger window blown out and another door open, with part of the image blurred. The footage also showed numerous yellow evidence markers in the scrubby desert.

The area, some 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, is so remote that the sheriff’s department called in help from the California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division to find the scene.

In 2020, seven people were fatally shot at an illegal marijuana growing operation in a small, rural town in neighboring Riverside County. More than 20 people lived on the property, which had several makeshift dwellings used for the production of honey oil, a potent cannabis concentrate.

MOST READ
1
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
2
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
3
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
4
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
5
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants in ...
U.S. sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages
By Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

U.S. negotiators are making progress on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages.

Visitors look at photos of Israeli people who were killed during Hamas militants attack on Oct. ...
Israel notes ‘significant gaps’ after cease-fire talks with US
By Najib Jobain, Wafaa Shurafa and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

Israel said “significant gaps” remain after cease-fire talks on Sunday with the United States, Qatar and Egypt, but called them constructive.

Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at AM ...
Swift content unsearchable on X after pornographic deepfakes go viral
By Evan Rosen New York Daily News

The sexually explicit images using Swift’s likeness were allegedly created using AI, and garnered more than 27 million views in 19 hours, before X suspended one account which posted them, NBC News reports.

More stories
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes wide area of Southern California
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes wide area of Southern California
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut
USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier returning home
USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier returning home
Thousands of Israeli soldiers shifting out of Gaza Strip
Thousands of Israeli soldiers shifting out of Gaza Strip
New Year’s Day across the globe — PHOTOS
New Year’s Day across the globe — PHOTOS
Police: Missing exchange student found safe in Utah following cyber kidnapping scheme
Police: Missing exchange student found safe in Utah following cyber kidnapping scheme