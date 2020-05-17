90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

5 Iran tankers sailing to Venezuela amid US pressure tactics

By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
May 17, 2020 - 11:09 am
 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Five Iranian tankers likely carrying at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products are now sailing to Venezuela, part of a wider deal between the two U.S.-sanctioned nations amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The tankers’ voyage come after Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolás Maduro already turned to Iran for help in flying in chemicals needed at an aging refinery amid a gasoline shortage, a symptom of the wider economic and political chaos gripping Latin America’s one-time largest oil producer.

For Iran, the tankers represent a way to bring money into its cash-starved Shiite theocracy and put its own pressure on the U.S., which under President Donald Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations.

But the strategy invites the chance of a renewed confrontation between the Islamic Republic and America both in the Persian Gulf, which saw a series of escalating incidents often involving the oil industry last year, and wider afield.

“This is like a new one for everyone,” said Capt. Ranjith Raja, an analyst who tracks oil shipments by sea at the data firm Refinitiv, of the gasoline shipments. “We haven’t seen anything like this before.”

All the vessels involved belong to Iranian state-owned or state-linked companies, flying under the Iranian flag. Since a pressure campaign on Iranian vessels began, notably with the temporary seizure of an Iranian tanker last year by Gibraltar, the country’s ships have been unable to fly flags of convenience of other nations, a common practice in international shipping.

Extended travel

The ships all appear to have been loaded from the Persian Gulf Star Refinery near Bandar Abbas, Iran, which makes gasoline, Raja said. The ships then traveled around the Arabian Peninsula and through the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean Sea, according to data collected from the ship’s Automatic Identification System, or AIS, which acts as a tracking beacon.

One of the vessels, the Clavel, listed its AIS destination as Caracas beginning May 12, according to log data from ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com. The vessel later changed its destination as “TO ORDER” two days later, though the ship remains on a route that will see it leave the Mediterranean Sea and be in position to sail onto Venezuela.

Another tanker, the Forest, changed its AIS destination to “S. AMERICA TO ORDER” on May 14.

Three others, the Faxon, the Fortune and the Petunia, all appear on routes that could take them to Venezuela. Given the crushing U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran, also-sanctioned Venezuela appears to be the country that would have nothing to lose from accepting the shipments. Raja said Refinitiv had no data on any Iranian gasoline shipment ever going to South America before.

TankerTrackers.com, a website focused on the oil trade at sea, first reported the ships likely were heading to Venezuela.

The capacity of the five ships is some 175,000 metric tons. On the open market, the gasoline and product carried within them would be worth at least $45.5 million, though Iran likely reached a discounted, non-cash deal with Caracas given the circumstances the two nations face, Raja said.

As news about the tankers grew, an Iranian news agency called Nour, believed to have ties to the country’s Supreme National Security Council, published an item on its website early Saturday trying to link a U.S. military exercise in the Caribbean to the tankers. That council includes members of Iran’s civilian government, its military and its paramilitary, hard-line Revolutionary Guard.

“If the United States, like pirates, intends to create insecurity on international highways, it will take a dangerous risk that will certainly not go unnoticed,” the agency warned in its brief report.

The Nour item, later picked up by other semiofficial news agencies in Iran, follows a pattern by Tehran of issuing veiled threats through such reports even as officials don’t directly acknowledge them.

Quoted by a website affiliated to Iranian state television, Cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei on Saturday said he did not have any information on the ships.

“We have to sell our oil and we have access to its paths,” Rabiei said. “Iran and Venezuela are two independent nations that have had trade with each other and they will” in the future.

Threats of piracy

But that all changed late Sunday, when Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying the U.S. “piracy” threatened the “disruption of Iran’s fuel transmission to Venezuela.” Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, issued a similar warning to the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who looks out for American interests there.

It remains unclear how the U.S. will respond to the tankers. On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury, State Department and Coast Guard issued an advisory warning the maritime industry of illegal shipping and sanctions-dodging tactics by countries including Iran.

The advisory repeated an earlier promise of up to $15 million for information disrupting the Guard’s finances. It also warned anyone “knowingly engaged in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport or marketing of petroleum” faced U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. State Department and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Analysts already have been warning about the growing chance for a renewed confrontation between the U.S. and Iran, whose government downplayed and then struggled for weeks with the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the U.S. accused Iran of conducting “dangerous and harassing” maneuvers near American warships in the northern Persian Gulf. Iran also had been suspected of briefly seizing a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker just before that.

Iran seized ships last summer and the U.S. accuses it of attacking tankers in the region amid tensions over Trump unilaterally withdrawing America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi and Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, and Joshua Goodman in Miami contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Casino restaurants are allowed to reopen. But will they?
Casino restaurants are allowed to reopen. But will they?
2
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
3
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
4
Woman involved in disturbance aboard flight bound for Las Vegas
Woman involved in disturbance aboard flight bound for Las Vegas
5
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past art by the street artist @dozfy, featuring the Spac ...
A vaccine won’t come soon enough, European leaders say bluntly
By Colleen Barry, Pablo Gorondi and Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

In separate, stark warnings, two major European leaders have bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to living with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine.

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo former President Barack Obama accepts the Robert F. Ke ...
Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticized U.S. leaders overseeing the nation’s response to the coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a structure fire that injured multip ...
Explosion, fire in Los Angeles injures 11 firefighters
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

An explosion in downtown Los Angeles injured 11 firefighters Saturday, and more than 200 others rushed to the scene as the flames spread to several buildings.

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Fred Willard attends the LA Premiere of "50 Shad ...
Fred Willard, the comedic improv-style actor, dies at 86
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. The Associated Press

Fred Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” has died. He was 86.

A woman wearing a face mask passes by a mural featuring William Hanna and Joseph Barbera' s cha ...
Pizzas (and haircuts) on the menu — with warnings
By Colleen Barry, Dennis Passa and Pablo Gorondi The Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people, has slowed in many places but could pick up again if precautions aren’t taken or officials move too quickly to get people back to work.

Tarique Peters (Instagram)
New York tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

A tourist from New York was arrested for allegedly violating Hawaii’s traveler quarantine after he posted on Instagram photos of himself sunbathing and carrying a surfboard, state officials said.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game bet ...
Kobe Bryant autopsy report released
By Stefanie Dazio and Brian Melley The Associated Press

The pilot flying Kobe Bryant and seven others to a youth basketball tournament outside Los Angeles did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, and all sustained immediately fatal injuries when their helicopter slammed into a hillside, according to autopsies released Friday.

Recent Baylor University graduate Cady Malachowski takes a photo with Andrew Fink at the Grand ...
Tourists enter reopened Grand Canyon despite virus concerns
By Felicia Fonseca and Matt York The Associated Press

Tourists appeared ready to roam Grand Canyon National Park again after it partially reopened Friday, despite objections from Navajo officials and others that it could hurt efforts to control the coronavirus.

A woman wearing a face mask for protection against COVID-19 passes a business that has reopened ...
As Texas readies to lift more rules, tensions on rise
By Paul J. Weber and Jim Vertuno The Associated Press

With cases still rising, including single-day highs of 1,458 new cases and 58 deaths Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has defended the pace of reopening.

In a March 30, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump opens a box containing a 5-minute test ...
White House standing by quick virus test used on staffers
By Jill Colvin, Matthew Perrone and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Steve Hahn says it will be up to the White House to determine whether it continues to use a coronavirus test that has falsely cleared patients of infection.