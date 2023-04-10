61°F
Nation and World

5 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building, police say

By Dylan Lovan and Claire Galofaro The Associated Press
April 10, 2023 - 6:55 am
 
Updated April 10, 2023 - 7:41 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville on Monday morning killed five people and wounded at least six others, police said. The suspected shooter was also dead, police said.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters officers who arrived on the scene “encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time.”

“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene,” Humphrey said. “We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.”

Witnesses who left the building told Louisville station WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

