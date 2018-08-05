5 killed when small plane crashes in Southern California

Authorities said five people on board a small plane were killed but nobody on the ground was hurt when the Cessna crashed in a Southern California parking lot on Sunday.

A twin-engine aircraft crashed near the South Coast Plaza shopping center in Santa Ana, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac says the twin-engine Cessna 414 declared an emergency before crashing about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Orange County's John Wayne Airport. (Eddie Ponsdomenech/PonsMedia via AP)

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said the twin-engine plane declared an emergency before crashing about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said the Cessna was heading to the airport when it came down and struck an empty parked car in the lot of a Staples store. He said there was no fire and nobody on the ground was hurt.

Photos from the scene show the plane upright but on its belly. Several streets surrounding a nearby shopping center and the South Coast Plaza mall are closed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.