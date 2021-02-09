68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack

By Mohamed Ibrahim and Gretchen Ehlke The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 - 10:38 am
 
Updated February 9, 2021 - 2:18 pm
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic, Tues ...
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, Minn. Authorities say multiple people were shot at the Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic, Tues ...
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, Minn. Authorities say multiple people were shot at the Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
Law enforcement personnel walk toward the Allina Health clinic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Buffa ...
Law enforcement personnel walk toward the Allina Health clinic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, Minn. Authorities say multiple people were shot at the Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
Law enforcement personnel walk past a broken window outside of the Allina Health clinic, Tuesda ...
Law enforcement personnel walk past a broken window outside of the Allina Health clinic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, Minn. Authorities say multiple people were shot at the Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

BUFFALO, Minn. — A 67-year-old Minnesota man who was unhappy with the care he’d received at area health centers in recent years opened fire at a clinic on Tuesday, wounding five patients, authorities said.

The attack happened Tuesday morning at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Authorities said Gregory Paul Ulrich, of Buffalo, opened fire at the facility and was arrested before noon.

Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference that “some improvised explosive devices” were part of the attack, though he didn’t say whether any were detonated. And the FBI sent bomb technicians to the scene.

While an exact motive wasn’t immediately known, authorities said Ulrich has had a long history of conflict with health care clinics in the area.

“All I can say is, it’s a history that spans several years and there’s certainly a history of him being unhappy with health care … with the health care that he’d received,” police Chief Pat Budke said during a later news conference.

Budke said Ulrich’s history led investigators to believe he was targeting the clinic or someone inside, but that it was too early in the investigation to know if it was a specific doctor. He said the shooting did not appear to be a case of domestic terrorism.

“None of the information that we have from our past contact with him would indicate that he was unhappy with, or would direct his anger at, anyone other than people within the facilities where he had been treated or where they had attempted to give treatment,” Budke said.

Kelly Spratt, the president of Buffalo Hospital, said the five patients who were wounded were rushed to hospitals, but that he didn’t know any of their conditions.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Ulrich was well-known to law enforcement before the attack.

“We have had several calls for service dating to 2003,” Deringer said.

Public online court records for Ulrich list a handful of arrests and convictions for drunken driving and possession of small amounts of marijuana from 2004 through 2014, mostly in Wright County, including two convictions for gross misdemeanor drunken driving that resulted in short jail sentences.

North Memorial Health spokeswoman Abigail Greenheck said multiple victims were brought to its hospital in Robbinsdale. She did not say how many or what condition they were in.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ enforcement group and special agents from the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also responded.

The clinic is set off at the edge of Buffalo near an old red barn with flaking paint. Dozens of emergency vehicles and law enforcement officers carrying guns were on the scene, setting up a perimeter. TV footage showed little activity at the clinic itself, but several shattered plate-glass windows could be seen. At least two windows were shattered a nearby motel.

More than three hours after the attack, law enforcement moved to cordon off a neighborhood about a mile from the clinic. An ATF agent on the edge of the perimeter declined to talk to an AP reporter.

At least a half-dozen law enforcement vehicles were gathered near a small mobile home park near Pulaski Lake in the city. A woman from the sheriff’s office who declined to identify herself said they were executing a search warrant in connection to the clinic shooting. She declined to give any additional information.

A state Department of Public Health spokesman said he didn’t immediately know if the clinic has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations. An Allina spokesman referred all questions to the Buffalo police and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

MOST READ
1
Mountain lion seen in western Las Vegas causes stir on social media
Mountain lion seen in western Las Vegas causes stir on social media
2
Police seek man who exposed himself to women at Las Vegas business
Police seek man who exposed himself to women at Las Vegas business
3
Las Vegas strip clubs suspended in COVID sweep
Las Vegas strip clubs suspended in COVID sweep
4
Police ID man, 27, killed after screwdriver attack, officer shooting
Police ID man, 27, killed after screwdriver attack, officer shooting
5
Mary Wilson, The Supremes co-founder, dies at Las Vegas Valley home
Mary Wilson, The Supremes co-founder, dies at Las Vegas Valley home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab, says WHO team
By Emily Wang Fujiyama The Associated Press

A closely watched visit by World Health Organization experts to Wuhan — the Chinese city where the first coronavirus cases were discovered — did not dramatically change the current understanding of the early days of the pandemic, said Peter Ben Embarek, the leader of the WHO mission.

Paris Hilton wipes her eyes after speaking at a committee hearing at the Utah State Capitol, Mo ...
Paris Hilton says she was abused as teen at Utah school
By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press/Report for America

Paris Hilton testified about abuse she says she suffered years ago at a boarding school in Utah, as she lobbied Monday for a bill seeking to regulate the state’s troubled teen industry.

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash in ...
Cause of Kobe Bryant copter crash set for release
By Stefanie Dazio and Brian Melley The Associated Press

There was no sign of mechanical failure, and it was believed to be an accident, the National Transportation Safety Board has said.

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Preve ...
Emerging variants raise concern of COVID-19 reinfections
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

How long immunity lasts from natural infection is one of the big questions in the pandemic. Scientists still think reinfections are fairly rare and usually less serious than initial ones, but recent developments around the world have raised concerns.

In a Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member ...
Texas Rep. Wright, 67, dies 2 weeks after contracting COVID
By Paul J. Weber The Associated Press

Wright died Sunday, spokesman Matt Langston said. He said he did not know the cause of death, but the two-term congressman and his wife, Susan, had been admitted to a Dallas hospital in the previous two weeks after contracting COVID-19.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews respond to the top of Millcreek Canyon where f ...
Utah avalanche killed 4 local backcountry skiers, police say
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

Four other people also were buried in the Saturday slide but managed to dig themselves out and didn’t suffer serious injuries, according to Unified Police of Salt Lake County.

This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows a massive flood of water, mud and d ...
9 dead, 140 missing after glacier breaks in India’s north
By Rishabh R. Jain The Associated Press

Officials said when the glacier broke it sent water trapped behind it as well as mud and other debris surging down the mountain and into other bodies of water.

(The Associated Press)
Utah avalanche kills 4 skiers, injures 4 others
The Associated Press

An avalanche killed four skiers and injured four others Saturday in a popular recreation area, making it one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history, authorities said.

Yuma Regional Medical Center registered nurse Candace Manville, left, administers a COVID-19 va ...
Pandemic death toll tops 14K in Arizona
By Paul Davenport The Associated Press

Public health officials have warned against complacency regarding the spread of the coronavirus and urged caution on Super Bowl weekend.