81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nation and World

5-year-old helps crack San Francisco Zoo theft case

Officials made the announcement shortly after noon on Friday. (STN)
The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 - 12:02 pm
 

SAN FRANCISCO — Police said Friday they arrested a man suspected of stealing a ring-tailed lemur from the San Francisco Zoo, where officials rewarded a 5-year-old boy who helped recapture the endangered primate with a lifetime membership.

The theft of Maki, an arthritic 21-year-old lemur, made the news Wednesday in San Francisco and beyond when zoo officials reported the animal missing and found evidence of forced entry at his enclosure.

Five-year-old James Trinh was unaware of the headlines when leaving his preschool Thursday in Daly City, about 5 miles from the zoo, and exclaimed, “There’s a lemur! There’s a lemur!” Cynthia Huang, director of the Hope Lutheran Day School, told the San Francisco Chronicle Friday.

Huang was skeptical at first. “I thought, Are you sure it’s not a raccoon?” she said.

Maki scurried from the parking lot into the school’s playground and took refuge in a miniature play house, as the school called police who quickly alerted animal control and zoo officials. The children, parents and teachers watched as caretakers arrived and coaxed the lemur into a transport cage, Huang said.

Also Thursday, police took 30-year-old Cory McGilloway into custody, San Francisco police Lt. Scott Ryan told reporters Friday.

McGilloway, whom investigators had identified as a suspect in the lemur’s abduction, was arrested Thursday evening by San Rafael police on unrelated charges. He was expected to be transferred to San Francisco County Jail to be booked on charges of burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting and vandalism all related to the lemur theft, Ryan said.

Police did not provide other details, saying the investigation was still underway but credited a multi-agency effort and tips on a public tip line that led to the suspect’s capture.

San Francisco Zoo director Tanya Peterson said Maki was “an aging wild animal who needed special care” for ailments including arthritis. “He’s still agitated, dehydrated and hungry,” she said, adding that veterinarian teams were working to get him back to health. Due to his travels, she added, “He’s socially distancing from his primate family” but would hopefully join the other lemurs soon.

Authorities had offered a $2,100 reward for locating Maki, which the zoo will be giving to the church.

“I understand there is a young boy there who witnessed this and also called in the tip, and we are giving his family a free membership to the zoo,” said Peterson, who thanked the boy and everyone who helped. “They literally saved a life.”

MOST READ
1
2 guests hit $70K royal flushes at off-strip casino
2 guests hit $70K royal flushes at off-strip casino
2
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
3
Lawsuit: ‘Frat boy’ culture at Topgolf protected a sexual predator
Lawsuit: ‘Frat boy’ culture at Topgolf protected a sexual predator
4
Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort, an early look — VIDEO
Circa, downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort, an early look — VIDEO
5
Former clerk pleads guilty in convenience store killing
Former clerk pleads guilty in convenience store killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. (AP Ph ...
Woman to be executed for killing pregnant woman, kidnapping unborn baby
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades, the Justice Department said Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the ...
Fauci calls herd immunity concept ‘total nonsense’
The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci is criticizing a declaration by a group of scientists that supports the concept of “herd immunity,” which the White House is using to bolster a push to reopen schools and businesses.

In this Aug. 13, 1965 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum, technicians work on ...
Rocket from failed moon-landing mission returning to Earth
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

As the object gets closer, astronomers should be able to better chart its orbit and determine how much it’s pushed around by the radiation and thermal effects of sunlight.

 
Hurricane-ravaged Louisiana deals with Delta cleanup
By Rebecca Santana, Stacey Plaisance and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

While Delta was a weaker storm than Category 4 Laura, it brought significantly more flooding.

In a photo Sept. 16, 2020, file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gr ...
13 charged in plots against Michigan’s government
By Ed White The Associated Press

Michigan’s attorney general has charged 13 people with plotting to target law enforcement, attack the state Capitol building and kidnap the governor.

 
Fly sits on Pence’s head, generates buzz in VP debate
By Will Weissert The Associated Press

They were no match for the night’s most talked-about intruder — a fly that briefly buzzed around the stage before landing and staying on Mike Pence’s head.