5-year-old Utah boy accidentally kills himself with gun found in parents’ bedroom

The Associated Press
August 23, 2024 - 12:36 pm
 

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A small town south of Salt Lake City is mourning the death of a 5-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself with a handgun he found in his parents’ bedroom.

The boy found a 9 mm handgun in the back room of his house Thursday afternoon and fired a single shot to the head, said Lt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department. The boy’s parents, and possibly one of his siblings, were inside the home when the shooting happened but were not with him in the room.

Wall said authorities do not suspect foul play, and charges against the parents are not currently being pursued. He declined to say if or how the weapon was secured. The investigation, which will include a report by the medical examiner, could take several months. Police have not released the names of anyone involved.

The father went into the room as soon as he heard the gunshot and started CPR, but the boy died at the scene, Wall said.

“The family obviously is devastated. … Obviously it’s a shock to the community. It’s always a good reminder of how quick things can happen and how fast accidents can take place,” Wall said.

The tight-knit town of about 14,000 people is one of the best anyone could ask for when it comes to support, Wall said. Santaquin is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

