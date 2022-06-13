93°F
55 people killed in latest attack in northern Burkina Faso

The Associated Press
June 13, 2022 - 11:19 am
 
An aerial view shows a camp of internally displaced people in Djibo, Burkina Faso, Thursday May ...
An aerial view shows a camp of internally displaced people in Djibo, Burkina Faso, Thursday May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Gunmen killed at least 55 people over the weekend in northern Burkina Faso, the latest attack amid mounting violence blamed on Islamic extremists, authorities said Monday.

Suspected militants targeted civilians in Seytenga in the West African country’s Seno province, government spokesman Wendkouni Joel Lionel Bilgo said at a news conference.

Nearly 5,000 people have died over the last two years in Burkina Faso because of violence blamed on Islamic extremists. Another 2 million people have fled their homes, deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis.

THE LATEST
Russian boots are displayed at the "Ukraine Crucifixion" exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, ...
Ukrainian forces defy expectations of Russia as fighting continues
By David Keyton and John Leicester Associated Press

“Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” Zelenskyy said. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on.”

Laid out near the U.S. Capitol are 2,280 schoolbooks and broken pencils that represent the 2,28 ...
Senate logjam on gun measures appears broken
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings.

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses by videolink the opening plenary sessi ...
Western world’s possible ‘war fatigue’ worries Ukraine
By Colleen Barry and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest among Western powers that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

Passengers get a COVID-19 test at Heathrow Airport in London, Nov. 29, 2021. The Biden adminis ...
US ends COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

FILE - People walk by shops Nov. 13, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The Friday June 10, 2022, re ...
Inflation in US reaches new 40-year high
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high and offering Americans no respite.

A woman holds a banner with an UFO painted on it and reading "I believe" as another protester d ...
NASA launches study into existence of UFOs
By Lindsey Rupp Bloomberg News

NASA is setting a team to conduct a scientific study into the existence of “unidentified aerial phenomena” — popularly known as UFOs.

Law enforcement stages near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, M ...
3 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Maryland business
By Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The Washington County sheriff’s office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg.

FILE - A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps Ba ...
5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert, Corps says
By Julie Watson and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The aircraft was based at Camp Pendleton and was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

 
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump behind ‘attempted coup’
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri The Associated Press

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump, saying the assault was not spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

A notice warning about land mines is attached to a tree as a Ukrainian specialized team searche ...
Key city’s fate in balance as fighting rages in east Ukraine
By Bernat Armangue and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Russian forces pounded an eastern Ukrainian city Thursday and the two sides waged pitched street battles that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said could determine the fate of the critical Donbas region.