Nation and World

5th-grader unknowingly hands out edible pot gummies at school

The Associated Press
January 19, 2018 - 5:16 am
 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents’ medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reports the Albuquerque School of Excellence student handed out the pot edibles last week before teachers noticed her acting strangely.

Kristy Del Curto, Dean of Elementary Students, says that student also complained she couldn’t see.

Del Curto says three students ate one gummy and the student who passed out the candy ate three or four pieces.

Pot gummies can be two to 100 times more potent than traditional marijuana.

Del Curto says school officials called 911 and paramedics monitored all the students to make sure they were not having dangerous reactions.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like