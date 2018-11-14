6 arrested in looting of homes in Northern California fire

CHICO, Calif. — Authorities say six people have been arrested on suspicion of looting homes evacuated when a deadly fire swept through a Northern California town and several surrounding communities.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says deputies on Monday found two men hiding inside home in the town of Paradise with a .45 caliber handgun and drugs. Deputies also found an ATV, an AR-15 rifle and tools the men are suspected of stealing.
The office says deputies arrested two other men Tuesday with a laptop computer that didn’t belong to them.
A few hours later Tuesday, two more people were arrested after they were spotted in a motorhome reported stolen in the neighboring town of Magalia.
The fire that started Nov. 8 killed at least 48 people, displaced 52,000 and has destroyed 7,600 homes.
Related
Authorities working to ID victims in Northern California fire
California fire toll climbs to 48, 200 might still be missing