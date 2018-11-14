6 arrested in looting of homes in Northern California fire

Authorities say six people have been arrested on suspicion of looting homes evacuated when a deadly fire swept through a Northern California town and several surrounding communities.

A search and rescue worker searches for human remains at a burned out trailer park from the Camp Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. The deadliest, most destructive blaze in California history has killed multiple people. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Roger Kelton searches through the remains of his mother-in-law's home leveled by the Woolsey Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in the southern California city of Agoura Hills. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A search and rescue workers search for human remains at a burned out trailer park from the Camp fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. The deadliest, most destructive blaze in California history has killed multiple people. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Southern California Edison crews work to replace burned power poles and lines destroyed by the Woolsey Fire over a burned-over hillside along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, southern California, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

California Highway patrol Officer S. Kizito verifies that a woman seeking to return to Malibu in Southern California is an actual resident after Woolsey Fire evacuation orders were lifted for the eastern portion of the city Tuesday evening, Nov. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

CHICO, Calif. — Authorities say six people have been arrested on suspicion of looting homes evacuated when a deadly fire swept through a Northern California town and several surrounding communities.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says deputies on Monday found two men hiding inside home in the town of Paradise with a .45 caliber handgun and drugs. Deputies also found an ATV, an AR-15 rifle and tools the men are suspected of stealing.

The office says deputies arrested two other men Tuesday with a laptop computer that didn’t belong to them.

A few hours later Tuesday, two more people were arrested after they were spotted in a motorhome reported stolen in the neighboring town of Magalia.

The fire that started Nov. 8 killed at least 48 people, displaced 52,000 and has destroyed 7,600 homes.