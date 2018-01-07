Nation and World

6 die in wrong-way crash on Northern California highway

The Associated Press
January 7, 2018 - 2:16 pm
 
WOODLAND, Calif. — Authorities say six people have been killed in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on a Northern California highway.

The California Highway Patrol says it received calls around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a Chevrolet heading south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Woodland.

The CHP says the 2013 Chevrolet with only the female driver inside collided with a Dodge carrying five people about 20 miles northwest of Sacramento. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Officials say the woman in the Chevrolet and everyone in the Dodge — three women and two men — died at the scene.

Investigators will try to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role.

The Sacramento Bee reports the Yolo County Coroner’s office will release the identities of the victims.

