6 hurt, including 2 who fell 34 feet when roller coaster derails

Authorities say two riders fell 34 feet to the ground when a roller coaster derailed and eight others had to be pulled to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say two riders fell 34 feet (10 meters) to the ground when a roller coaster derailed and eight others had to be pulled to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

Daytona Beach Fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton says the front car came off the tracks Thursday night, and two of its four passengers suffered traumatic injuries falling to the ground. Firefighters extricated two others from the dangling car.

She says six of the 10 riders were hospitalized Thursday night. She said the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

She also says the cause of the accident is being investigated.