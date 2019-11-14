58°F
Nation and World

6 injured in shooting at Southern California high school — LIVESTREAM

The Associated Press
November 14, 2019 - 8:24 am
 

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Authorities say at least six people have been injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday on Twitter that deputies are responding to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.

THE LATEST
In an Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric worker walks in front of a truck in S ...
Tons of blame to share in California’s wildfire, blackout crisis
By Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

The utility that serves more than 5 million electrical customers in one of the world’s most technologically advanced areas is faced again and again with a no-win decision: risk starting catastrophic deadly wildfires, or turn off the lights and immiserate millions of paying customers.

Protesters walk past barricades of bricks on a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University i ...
Hong Kong police give warning to protesters out of control, deny curfew
By Patrick Quinn and Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

Hong Kong police warned protesters on Thursday that they were moving “one step closer to terrorism” by sinking the city into chaos, as riot squads skirmished with militant students at major universities.

An Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, shows Texas state police cars blocking access to the Walmart store ...
Walmart hires off-duty officers for El Paso store reopening Thursday
By Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press

Walmart plans Thursday to reopen the store where the attack happened in August and amid ongoing lawsuits over safety. Walmart didn’t have a guard in the store the day of the mass shooting.

A 1971 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows ...
US ‘superbug’ infections rising, but deaths dropping
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Drug-resistant “superbug” infections have been called a developing nightmare that could set medicine back a century, making conquered germs once again untreatable.

A March 12, 2019, file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern Ca ...
9 student deaths since August shake USC campus
The Associated Press

The first death occurred in late August, two days before classes began, when an incoming freshman was struck by a car while walking on a freeway near the University of Southern California.

A student hurls a molotov cocktail into a train parked inside the Chinese University MTR statio ...
As violence intensifies, students flee Hong Kong
By Ken Moritsugu and Patrick Quinn The Associated Press

University students from mainland China and Taiwan are fleeing Hong Kong, while those from two Scandinavian countries have been moved or urged to leave as college campuses become the latest battleground in the city’s 5-month-long anti-government unrest.

A stranded ferry boat lies on its side, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venic ...
Near-record Venice flooding may cost hundreds of millions of euros
By Colleen Barry The Associated Press

The worst flooding in Venice in more than 50 years prompted calls Wednesday to better protect the historic city from rising sea levels as officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damages.