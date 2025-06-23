85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

6 reported dead and 2 missing after a boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe

In the photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, a capsized vessel floats is seen near D.L. Bliss ...
In the photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, a capsized vessel floats is seen near D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe, Calif., June 21, 2025. (Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Smith/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
More Stories
The TSA is clarifying that one type of identification — a Costco membership card — is in fa ...
TSA reminds travelers: Your Costco card isn’t a valid Real ID
In this photo released on Monday, June 23, 2025, by Iranian army press service, Iran's army com ...
Iran attacks US bases in Iraq, Qatar, escalating tensions in Middle East
A Wall Street sign hangs near to the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in New ...
Markets react to U.S. strike on Iran nuclear sites
President Donald Trump arrives with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and ...
Trump is open to regime change in Iran, after his administration said that wasn’t the goal
Associated Press
June 23, 2025 - 10:47 am
 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Six people were confirmed dead and two others were missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California during a powerful weekend thunderstorm that whipped up high waves, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday afternoon to D.L. Bliss State Park following reports of 10 people in the water, officials said. Two people were rescued and taken to a hospital.

Winds of about 30 knots and swells of up to 8 feet (2.5 meters) were reported around the time the 27-foot (8-meter) gold Chris-Craft vessel flipped over near the lake’s southwest edge, Coast Guard officials said.

Rescue workers and divers searched the area Saturday evening and resumed their search Sunday morning before the Coast Guard suspended its search.

Video obtained by KCRA-TV showed moored boats at a nearby marina crashing into one another amid strong gusts. The extent of the damage wasn’t immediately known Sunday.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump arrives with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and ...
Trump is open to regime change in Iran, after his administration said that wasn’t the goal
By Josh Boak and Mike Pesoli Associated Press

The Trump administration on Sunday sent a series of conflicting messages to Iran — with U.S. officials initially indicating a willingness to resume negotiations after a surprise attack on three of the country’s nuclear sites and President Donald Trump talking up the possibility of regime change.

 
Pentagon says U.S. doesn’t want to pursue war with Iran after bombing 3 of its nuclear sites
By Mike Pelosi and Josh Boak Associated Press

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday that America “does not seek war” with Iran in the aftermath of a surprise attack overnight on three of that country’s nuclear sites while Vice President JD Vance said the strikes have given Tehran a renewed chance of negotiating with Washington.

File - The Capitol is seen in Washington, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump ignites debate on presidential authority with Iran strikes
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

The instant divisions in the U.S. Congress reflected an already swirling debate over the president’s ability to conduct such a consequential action on his own.

MORE STORIES