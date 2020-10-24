63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nation and World

60,000 travelers arrive in Hawaii with pre-travel testing

By Caleb Jones The Associated Press
October 23, 2020 - 9:46 pm
 

HONOLULU — Hawaii had about 60,000 travelers arrive in the islands in the first week of its pre-travel coronavirus testing program, a state effort to get the tourism-based economy moving again amid the pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, said at a news conference Thursday that 58,611 people had been screened since the Oct. 15 launch. Of those visitors — including returning residents, military members, essential workers, tourists and others — 49,791 tested negative for the coronavirus and were allowed to skip the previously required two weeks of quarantine.

People who can produce a negative test result within 72 hours of their flight to Hawaii are eligible. Test results from one of the state’s “trusted partners” — a group of clinics, pharmacies and airlines — must be uploaded to a government website upon arrival.

Some people came to Hawaii with the wrong kind of test. The state accepts only negative nucleic acid amplification tests. Other travelers chose to come to Hawaii without being tested at all.

Nearly 7,300 people on the first week’s flights were ordered to quarantine.

On Oahu, the state’s most populated island and home of Waikiki Beach, police issued about 8,400 warning and 885 citations for people not wearing masks or other coronavirus-related violations since Oct. 15, the first day of the testing program.

MOST READ
1
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas
2
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
Biden wins debate, according to poll, but Trump’s odds improve
3
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
Bobby Flay to close Mesa Grill, launch new concept
4
Trent Brown dominates Raiders fans’ questions
Trent Brown dominates Raiders fans’ questions
5
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vi ...
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV.

An image of University of Utah track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus, ...
Slain Utah student’s family receives $13.5M settlement
By Brady McCombs The Associated Press

The parents of a University of Utah track athlete who was killed by her ex-boyfriend on campus two years ago reached a $13.5 million settlement Thursday with the university, which acknowledged that it didn’t handle the woman’s case properly.

(Getty Images)
Fatal shooting causes closure of Interstate 15 in California
The Associated Press

A California Highway Patrol officer was wounded and a stolen-car suspect was killed in a gun battle at the end of a pursuit on a highway northeast of Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said.

In a Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountai ...
Google target in Justice Department antitrust lawsuit
By Michael Balsamo and Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

The lawsuit marks the government’s most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago.

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2012 file photo, an Iranian clergyman stands next to missiles and army ...
Despite US objections, UN arms embargoes on Iran expire
By Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

The Islamic Republic heralded the end of the arms embargo as “a momentous day for the international community … in defiance of the U.S. regime’s effort.”

Read More