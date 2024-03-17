52°F
Nation and World

$600M Powerball jackpot eludes everybody, rises to $645M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2024 - 10:18 pm
 
Updated March 16, 2024 - 10:35 pm
A Powerball ticket. Nobody has won the jackpot . (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

Once again, nobody won the $600 million Powerball jackpot Saturday, moving the Monday jackpot to an estimated $645 million.

The numbers were 12-22-44-57-61 with a Powerball of 5. The multiplier was 2x. Three tickets won $1 million each for matching all five regular numbers. They were sold in Michigan, New Jersey and South Carolina.

The most recent Powerball jackpot winner was Jan. 1, 2024, when a jackpot of $842.4 million was sold in Michigan. It was the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history.

The Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday is an estimated $845 million after nobody won the Friday prize of $815 million.

The odds of winning either nationwide lottery is roughly 1 in 300 million.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

