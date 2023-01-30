40°F
Nation and World

6th Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death

January 30, 2023 - 8:52 am
 
Memphis police lock a gate at a precinct as a group of demonstrators approach to protest the de ...
Memphis police lock a gate at a precinct as a group of demonstrators approach to protest the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols, a department spokeswoman said Monday.

Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital, Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. She did not disclose Hemphill’s role in the arrest.

Rudolph said information on disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released because Hemphill was not fired and the department typically releases information about officers who are relieved of duty after an investigaion ends.

