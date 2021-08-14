88°F
Nation and World

7.2 earthquake hits off coast of Haiti

The Associated Press
August 14, 2021 - 7:19 am
 
Updated August 14, 2021 - 8:04 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
A view of the destroyed neighborhood of Fort-Liberte in Port-au-Prince, Oct. 1, 2010. (Eduardo ...
A view of the destroyed neighborhood of Fort-Liberte in Port-au-Prince, Oct. 1, 2010. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince, about 75 miles away, felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbor went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

Any recovery efforts could be hampered by a tropical storm headed for the region this weekend.

A 2010 earthquake struck the same peninsula of Haiti, causing substantial damage in the city of Port-au-Prince and the surrounding regions. Damage from the earthquake and subsequent cascading hazards caused more than 200,000 fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

