97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

7.4 earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

The Associated Press
June 23, 2020 - 9:24 am
 
Updated June 23, 2020 - 9:54 am

MEXICO CITY — A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets.

Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings. Power was knocked out to some areas, but there were no immediately reports of damage or injuries.

Helicopters flew over downtown Mexico City and police patrols sounded their sirens.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (8:29 a.m. PDT) along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles. The epicenter was 7 miles south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan in Oaxaca state

It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

In Huatulco, a laid-back beach destination known for surfing and small protected coves, the earthquake knocked goods off shelves and some rubble from buildings.

Mari González of the Princess Mayev hotel in Huatulco said staff and guests were able to evacuate the building before the quake, but that 45 minutes after the initial quake they were still outside as strong aftershocks continued.

“It was strong, very strong,” she said.

González said there was some visible broken glass and mirrors, but no major damage. The staff was waiting for the aftershocks to dissipate before fully evaluating the property.

Local news media reported damage to some buildings in the state capital, Oaxaca city. State officials said they were looking for damage.

The USGS estimated that some 2 million people felt strong or moderate shaking and another 49 million felt weak or light shaking.

MOST READ
1
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
Running ‘Pawn Stars’ store brings challenges
2
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
Circa to begin taking reservations Wednesday; no children allowed
3
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
4
2 hospitalized in shooting at dollar store in northwest Las Vegas
2 hospitalized in shooting at dollar store in northwest Las Vegas
5
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives ...
Fauci confident of COVID vaccine, says next few weeks critical
By Lauran Neergaard and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci has returned to Capitol Hill at a fraught moment in the nation’s pandemic response, with coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations.

(Getty Images)
3 family members drown in NJ backyard swimming pool
The Associated Press

Authorities on Tuesday were searching for answers in the deaths of three family members who were found unresponsive in a backyard above-ground swimming pool.

Elijah Herring, right, plays the sax while performing with keyboardist Kenny Barron, center, an ...
COVID cases surge in US, India but slow in China, Korea
By Emily Schmall and Elaine Kurtenbach The Associated Press

The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases, with infections soaring in India’s rural villages after migrant workers fled major cities.

FILE - In this March 25, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. gives ...
In NY, KY primaries, mail-in deluge and lines in Louisville
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday, contests testing if establishment Democratic congressional candidates can withstand challengers fueled by voter fury over racism.

The Arizona Department of Transportation posts new signage along highways urging the public to ...
Arizona passes 50K confirmed COVID cases
The Associated Press

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,592 additional cases as of Sunday, increasing the statewide total to 52,390.

Commuters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus line up ...
World leaders warned not to ‘politicize’ pandemic
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The comments by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has faced criticism from President Donald Trump, comes as the number of reported infections soared in Brazil, Iraq, India and southern and western U.S. states.

This handout photo provided by his family shows 93-year-old Wake Sharp, center behind plexiglas ...
Because of the virus, some dads mark Father’s Day from a distance
By Martha Irvine The Associated Press

Dads at nursing homes across the country marked Father’s Day at a forced distance from their families Sunday. Some families relied on video calls; others used social media to send their wishes.