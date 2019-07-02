86°F
7 arrested after spray-painting graffiti on Chicago’s popular ‘Bean’ sculpture

The Associated Press
July 2, 2019 - 6:54 am
 

CHICAGO — Police in Chicago have arrested seven people suspected of spray-painting graffiti on two downtown landmarks, including the popular giant metallic sculpture known as “The Bean.”

Authorities say the Millennium Park sculpture was vandalized late Monday and that the suspects were detained a short time later. Charges were pending Tuesday morning.

The sculpture’s stainless-steel reflective surface was marked with “35th Crew” in silver lettering near the bottom. The Cancer Survivor Wall in nearby Maggie Daley Park also was vandalized.

The sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor is formally known as “Cloud Gate” and weighs 110 tons (99.8 metric tons). It is 66-feet (20.1-meters) long and sits in a plaza just off of Michigan Avenue.

