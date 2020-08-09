93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

7 cited for illegal entry of Crater Lake caldera in Oregon

The Associated Press
August 8, 2020 - 5:15 pm
 

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Seven people were cited for illegally entering the Crater Lake caldera, creating a hazardous situation and putting park staff at risk, officials said Saturday.

KOMO-TV reports Crater Lake National Park staff received a report Friday afternoon of multiple visitors in the caldera between Rim Village and Discovery Point. Law enforcement staff responded quickly to attempt to locate them, the park said.

Park officials said the Cleetwood Trail is the only safe and legal way to access the shore of Crater Lake.

“Climbing in the caldera at any other location is strictly prohibited,” officials said. “The slopes are very unstable, and through the years, visitors have been seriously injured or even killed by illegally entering the caldera.”

Rescue staff rappelled over the edge of the caldera to look for the individuals and provide technical rescue assistance if needed. Jackson County Search and Rescue was deployed. Lake research staff was called in to the lake to launch a boat for a possible rescue from the shore.

The group was eventually spotted near the shoreline below Rim Village. Seven people climbed out on their own and were cited. No one was injured.

MOST READ
1
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
2
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
3
Virgin out as partner in Las Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail project
Virgin out as partner in Las Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail project
4
Wynn Resorts disclosed positive worker numbers. Will others do same?
Wynn Resorts disclosed positive worker numbers. Will others do same?
5
Rollin Smoke Barbeque chef remembered for his welcoming ways
Rollin Smoke Barbeque chef remembered for his welcoming ways
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Portland police officer shoves a protester as police try to disperse the crowd in front of th ...
Oregon trooper injured, 24 arrested in Portland protests
By Martha Bellisle and Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, defied police orders to disperse and threw rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks at officers as unrest in the Northwest city continued early Saturday.

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while l ...
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently
By Subramoney Iyer and Sheikh Saaliq The Associated Press

The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway soaked by monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

Bikers ride through downtown Sturgis, S.D., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Organizers of the Sturgis ...
Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few masks or signs of pandemic
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

The coronavirus may be changing the world, but there aren’t many signs of the pandemic at the massive annual motorcycle rally being held this week at a small city along Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

Hand sanitizer is squirted into a worshiper's hands as they enter for a Sunday Mass at a church ...
4 US deaths linked to methanol-based hand sanitizers
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can help stop the coronavirus from spreading, but drinking the products turned out to be deadly for four people in two states.

Thousands of bikers rode through the streets for the opening day of the 80th annual Sturgis Mot ...
Sturgis motorcycle rally attracts thousands amid pandemic
By Stephen Groves The Associated Press

Thousands of bikers poured into the small South Dakota city of Sturgis on Friday as the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbled to life despite fears it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, poses for a photo as he is running for the position ...
Joe Arpaio loses Arizona sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

Joe Arpaio on Friday was narrowly defeated in his bid to win back the sheriff’s post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years before being voted out in 2016 amid voter frustrations over his taxpayer-funded legal bills and other controversies.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefin ...
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
By Tali Arbel The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.

A Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, shows National Rifle Association Executive Vice President and CEO ...
NY attorney general sues NRA over financial practices, seeks dissolution
By Michael R. Sisak, Larry Neumeister and Lisa Marie Pane The Associated Press

New York’s attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.