Nation and World

7 homes condemned as Florida sinkhole expands

The Associated Press
August 8, 2017 - 8:40 am
 

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. — Florida officials have condemned a seventh home due to a massive sinkhole.

Authorities in Pasco County, a suburban area north of Tampa, said in a news release Monday that the additional home was being condemned. This follows two on Sunday and two on Friday, and two other homes destroyed when the sinkhole opened.

The sinkhole opened July 14. It now stretches about 260 feet (79 meters) at its widest point.

Contractors have been working to clean debris from the sinkhole. Work temporarily halted on Friday after large chunks of its edge crumbled inward.

 

 

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
