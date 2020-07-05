110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

7-year-old among 13 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago

The Associated Press
July 5, 2020 - 4:06 pm
 

CHICAGO — At least 13 people, including a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a teenage boy, were killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, police said. At least 59 others were shot and wounded.

In one shooting, just before midnight Saturday, four males opened fire on a large gathering in the street in the Englewood neighborhood, police spokesman Tom Ahern said. Two males died at the scene and two more, including a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, Ahern said.

Four others were injured; one was in critical condition and the other three were in fair condition, Ahern said. The four attackers fled the scene. No one was arrested.

The 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

Suspects got out of a car and began shooting, police said. No one has been arrested.

“Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter late Saturday.

The mayor added: “As a city, we must wrap our arms around our youth so they understand there’s a future for them that isn’t wrapped up in gun violence.”

A 32-year-old man was injured in the shooting and was in fair condition.

The Chicago Sun-Times, citing police, said that seven of those injured in shootings were minors.

The shootings this weekend that killed young people followed tragedy the weekend before when victims included a 1-year-old boy riding in a car with his mother and a 10-year-old girl who was inside her home when a bullet fired a block away pierced a window and struck her in the head as she sat on a couch.

In response to violence that has occurred since Memorial Day weekend, police said they would have 1,200 extra officers on the streets for this holiday weekend.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
2
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
3
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
4
CARTOON: Down goes history
CARTOON: Down goes history
5
Las Vegas celebrates July 4th with fireworks, parties amid pandemic
Las Vegas celebrates July 4th with fireworks, parties amid pandemic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, speaks to reporters Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in J ...
Mississippi House Speaker tests positive for coronavirus
The Associated Press

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tested positive for the coronavirus as state health officials report more than 200 new infections and five deaths linked to the pandemic.

A trainer, top, at Mountainside Fitness, works with a client as the facility remains open even ...
Phoenix mayor says virus test shortage a ‘crisis’
The Associated Press

She says that led to an explosion of cases, citing crowded nightclubs with free champagne and people unwittingly spreading the virus at large family gatherings.

Donald Trump Jr., right, walks with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, after arriving at Andre ...
Republicans possibly exposed to virus by Trump Jr. girlfriend Guilfoyle
The Associated Press

The wife and the running mate of Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte, as well as several other top GOP officials, were possibly exposed to the coronavirus after attending an event with the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parac ...
For nation’s birthday, Trump slams the enemies within
By Lynn Berry and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

On a day meant for unity and celebration, President Donald Trump vowed to “safeguard our values” from enemies within — leftists, looters, agitators, he said — in a Fourth of July speech packed with all the grievances and combativeness of his political rallies.

An electron microscope image shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolat ...
WHO ending hydroxycholorquine trial for COVID
The Associated Press

The World Health Organization says it is ending a trial into whether anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine helps patients hospitalized with COVID-19.