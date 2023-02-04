45°F
Nation and World

$700M Powerball prize latest in streak of huge jackpots

The Associated Press
February 4, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday P ...
Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DES MOINES, Iowa — No, it’s not lottery deja vu.

There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs Saturday night, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.

This time, it’s an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. It comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine less than three weeks ago and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.

The prizes grow so large because the odds of winning them are so long, at one in 292.2 million for Powerball. That allows jackpots to roll over week after week, getting bigger and bigger.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

The $700 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid over 29 years through an annuity. Nearly all jackpot winners prefer a one-time check, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Nevada is one of the five states that does not offer Mega Millions or Powerball. But Las Vegas Valley residents can buy lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store, about 45 miles from Las Vegas. It sits just over the border in California off Interstate 15.

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Ame ...
US adds a surprisingly strong 517K jobs despite Fed hikes
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The number is a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to slow growth and tame inflation with higher interest rates.

The All-American Canal runs between growing fields and a residential development in Calexico. ( ...
California stands alone on Colorado River water usage plan
By Ian James Los Angeles Times

With the recent expiration of a federal deadline, California now finds itself sharply at odds with six other states over how to take less water from the shrinking Colorado River.

 
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don’t rule it out
By Brittney J. Miller Cedar Rapids Gazette

Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states.

A coat of fresh snow is seen on a mountain the morning after a winter storm pelted the region w ...
Large snowpack boosts California, but dry trend raises worries
By John Antczak The Associated Press

Water officials say the mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California’s water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms. But the weather has turned drier.

