7th-grader appeals suspension for gun keychain

A photo of a toy gun keychain sold by Lucky Penny Shop. (Courtesy/LuckyPennyShop.com)

COVENTRY, R.I. — The family of a Rhode Island seventh-grader who was suspended for three days for having a small toy gun keychain at school is appealing the suspension.

WJAR-TV reports the family of 12-year-old Joseph Lyssikatos is appealing Monday to the superintendent in the town of Coventry.

Joseph was suspended last month after bringing a 2-inch keychain he won at an arcade to Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School. Another student found it and showed it off to classmates, and Joseph was suspended.

He has already served the suspension, but his parents hope to get it expunged from his record so Joseph can try for perfect attendance this year.

