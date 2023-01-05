54°F
Nation and World

8 dead in Utah the result of murder-suicide, officials say

By Sam Metz The Associated Press
January 4, 2023 - 9:32 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2023 - 10:40 am
Police tape surrounds the crime scene in Enoch, Utah, where eight members of a family were foun ...
Police tape surrounds the crime scene in Enoch, Utah, where eight members of a family were found from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)
A law enforcement officer stands stands near the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members w ...
A law enforcement officer stands stands near the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)
Law enforcement officials stand near the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were foun ...
Law enforcement officials stand near the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)
A law enforcement official stands near the front door of the Enoch, Utah, home where eight fami ...
A law enforcement official stands near the front door of the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)
Neighbors watch as law enforcement officials work at a nearby Enoch, Utah, home where eight mem ...
Neighbors watch as law enforcement officials work at a nearby Enoch, Utah, home where eight members of a family were found dead from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)

ENOCH, Utah — A 42-year-old man killed seven family members, including five children, then killed himself, authorities said Thursday, and the man’s wife had filed for divorce two weeks earlier.

Officials in the city of Enoch said Michael Haight, 42, killed his wife, mother-in-law and the couple’s five children. Each of the victims appeared to have gunshot wounds, officials said.

Court records show the wife had filed for divorce on Dec. 21.

Police sent officers to check on the family Wednesday after family and friends contacted officials because they were worried and had not heard from the victims. Officers found the victims inside the home.

The children ranged in age from 4 to 17 and included three girls and two boys, authorities said. The other victims were Tausha Haight, 40, and her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large,” officials said in a press release.

Enoch is a small town of about 8,000 people located 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City and about equally distant from Las Vegas.

The home where the victims were found was decorated with Christmas lights and located in a neighborhood of newly built single-family houses on a ridge overlooking the farming community of Enoch. It has a view of houses with snow-covered roofs and mountains in the distance. Half of the surrounding block was cordoned off by police tape.

Enoch is on the outskirts of Cedar City – one of the fastest growing cities in Utah, which is one of the U.S.’s fastest growing states. Cattle and sheep line the highway that runs through the town, along with signs for “Custom New Homes” and advertising nearby recreational activities southern Utah’s red rock-rich parks are known for.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by news of the eight bodies and that the deceased — all members of one family — were well-known in the town.

In most of Utah, the predominant religion is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon church.

“Many of us have served with them in church, in the community and gone to school with these individuals,” Dotson said Wednesday night. “This community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions.”

“We all can pray that their families and the neighbors and all will come to an understanding of what happened in this place, probably in a day or two, or maybe longer,” he said.

The five children attended schools in the Iron County School District, officials said in a letter sent to parents.

Enoch, off Interstate 15 in rural Utah, just north of the city of Cedar City and about 80 miles (128 kilometers) west of Bryce Canyon National Park, had major flooding in 2021 that damaged hundreds of homes.

THE LATEST
 
Father drives family in Tesla off California cliff
The Associated Press

The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

 
Another storm set to slam into California amid emergency
By Olga Rodriguez The Associated Press

Powerful winds are roaring into California, toppling trees ahead of a major winter storm as crews rush to clear storm drains in preparation for flooding, and people scramble to find sandbags.

A worker drives down a hallway during preparations at the Las Vegas Convention Center before th ...
Russian exhibitors barred from CES over invasion of Ukraine
The Associated Press

The organization did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how many Russian companies attended past CES events, or if there was less interest from them this year.

A lottery ticket vending machine is seen at a convenience store Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in North ...
No winner for Mega Millions; jackpot jumps to $940M
The Associated Press

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing Tuesday resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner.

Pedestrians walk along a road as a snow plow works in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Saturday, Dec. ...
Evacuations possible in Sacramento area flooding
The Associated Press

Near Lake Tahoe, dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 80 after cars spun out in the snow during the blizzard.

