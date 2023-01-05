48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

8 found dead in Southern Utah home, including 5 children

By Sam Metz The Associated Press
January 4, 2023 - 9:32 pm
 
Updated January 4, 2023 - 9:40 pm
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight people including five children were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.

The victims were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement by city officials in Enoch, a city of about 8,000 people located 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Police said they did not detect any threat to the public.

Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.

Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by news of the eight bodies and that the deceased — all members of one family — were well known in the southern Utah town.

“Many of us have served with them in church, in the community and gone to school with these individuals,” Dotson said in a video statement Wednesday night.

“This community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions,” Dotson added, noting that officials planned on releasing more information as it becomes available and the police investigation progresses.

Welfare checks based on calls to the police department like the one that led them to the residence where the bodies were found are routine when individuals are not seen for extended periods of time, Dotson said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
2
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
3
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
4
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
Ethics questions haunt sheriff’s captain, documents reveal alleged abuse of power
5
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Father drives family in Tesla off California cliff
The Associated Press

The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

 
Another storm set to slam into California amid emergency
By Olga Rodriguez The Associated Press

Powerful winds are roaring into California, toppling trees ahead of a major winter storm as crews rush to clear storm drains in preparation for flooding, and people scramble to find sandbags.

A worker drives down a hallway during preparations at the Las Vegas Convention Center before th ...
Russian exhibitors barred from CES over invasion of Ukraine
The Associated Press

The organization did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how many Russian companies attended past CES events, or if there was less interest from them this year.

A lottery ticket vending machine is seen at a convenience store Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in North ...
No winner for Mega Millions; jackpot jumps to $940M
The Associated Press

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing Tuesday resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner.

Pedestrians walk along a road as a snow plow works in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Saturday, Dec. ...
Evacuations possible in Sacramento area flooding
The Associated Press

Near Lake Tahoe, dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year’s Eve along Interstate 80 after cars spun out in the snow during the blizzard.

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye and the Elizabeth Tower, also known as "Big ...
Celebrations around the world welcome 2023 — PHOTOS
By Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press

New Year’s celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe and global worries over inflation.

More stories for you
‘I come back out of respect for them’: Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance
‘I come back out of respect for them’: Pearl Harbor survivors attend remembrance
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Los Angeles
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns on Sandy Hook anniversary
Pope Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
More storms coming to California after New Year’s Eve deluge
More storms coming to California after New Year’s Eve deluge