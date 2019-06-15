84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

8 killed, 16 hurt as explosions rock Somalia’s capital

The Associated Press
June 15, 2019 - 8:08 am
 

MOGADISHU, Somalia — An ambulance service says eight people are dead after a pair of explosions in Somalia’s capital.

Dr. Abdiqadir Aden with the Aamin ambulance says another 16 people were wounded, some seriously, in Saturday’s blasts.

He says a car bomb detonated near the Somali parliament headquarters in Mogadishu and caused the most damage.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility but the al-Shabab extremist group often targets the capital with high-profile bombings.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Gunman opens fire inside California Costco, killing 1
The Associated Press

A gunman opened fire inside a Southern California Costco during an argument Friday night, killing a man, wounding two other people and sparking a stampede of terrified shoppers before he was taken into custody, police said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses the audience before he signs the Sanctuary City bill at ...
Florida governor signs bill banning sanctuary policies
By Brendan Farrington The Associated Press

All law enforcement agencies in Florida will have to cooperate with federal immigration authorities under a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during a ceremony that often felt like a campaign rally for him and President Donald Trump.

A local resident relaxes beside the Suchiate river in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, on the border w ...
Mexico vows to tighten security at border crossings
By MarÍa Verza The Associated Press

Mexico’s president acknowledged Friday that controls are lax at dozens of crossings at the country’s southern border, vowing to correct the situation amid U.S. pressure to crack down on migration from Central America.

In a Saturday, June 23, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol Agent walks between vehicles out ...
Premature migrant baby found at Border Patrol facility in Texas
By Astrid Galvan and Garance Burke The Associated Press

A teen girl who crossed the border with a parent was found partially hiding a premature baby who needed medical care recently at a Border Patrol facility in Texas.

In this Thursday, May 23, 2019, photo, an official of the Department of Marine and Coastal Reso ...
Thai vets nurture lost baby dugong separated from its mother
By Jerry Harmer and Pitcha Dangprasith The Associated Press

A baby dugong, a large ocean mammal, that has developed an attachment to humans after being separated from its mother and getting lost off southern Thailand is being nurtured by marine experts in hopes that it can one day fend for itself.

Signs outside Columbine High School are photographed, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Littleton, Co ...
Officials consider tearing down Columbine High School
By Kathleen Foody The Associated Press

Two decades after the name “Columbine” became synonymous with a school shooting, the suburban Denver community it’s in is debating whether it’s time to tear down the building.