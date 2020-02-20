8 killed in Germany shootings; police say suspect dead

Police gave no details of the suspected gunman but said “there are currently no indications of further perpetrators.”

A police officer stands guard near the scene in front of a restaurant after a shooting in central Hanau, Germany Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday evening, authorities said. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

A car with dead bodies stands in front of a bar in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. German police say several people were shot to death in the city of Hanau on Wednesday evening. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A car that was damaged in a shooting is covered in thermo foil is parked in front of a bar at the scene in Hanau, Germany early Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. German police say several people were shot to death in the city of Hanau on Wednesday evening. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Forensics enter a building at the scene after a shooting in central Hanau, Germany Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday evening, authorities said. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)

Police handcuff a man near the scene of a shooting in Hanau, Germany early Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. German police say several people were shot to death in the city of Hanau on Wednesday evening. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

HANAU, Germany — German police say that the man suspected of shooting several people in the city of Hanau has been found dead at his home.

Police said in a tweet early Thursday that officers also found another body at the same address. No details were released on the other person.

Police gave no details of the suspected gunman but said “there are currently no indications of further perpetrators.”

Eight people had been killed and five wounded in the shootings in and outside two hookah lounges in the southwestern German city late Wednesday.

Police said a dark vehicle was spotted leaving the location of the first attack and another shooting was reported later.

Hookah lounges are places where people gather to smoke flavored tobacco from Middle Eastern water pipes.

“This was a terrible evening that will certainly occupy us for a long, long time and we will remember with sadness,” Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky told the Bild newspaper. Lawmaker Katja Leikert, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party who represents Hanau in the German parliament, tweeted that it was “a real horror scenario for us all.”

Hanau is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants and is in Hesse state.