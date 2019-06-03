80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

8 killed in head-on crash in rural Mississippi, say police

The Associated Press
June 3, 2019 - 8:33 am
 

SCOOBA, Miss. — Authorities say eight people were killed when a box truck and a passenger van collided in a head-on crash on a rural highway.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy West said the patrol received a call just before 3:30 a.m. Monday about the wreck on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba, near the Alabama line.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore tells The Associated Press that all eight people killed were passengers in the van. Moore says they worked for an agricultural company and were planting trees. He said most were from Macon, Mississippi.

Moore says the driver of the van and the driver of the truck both survived and are expected to recover.

The sheriff said it’s not yet clear which vehicle crossed into the wrong lane.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This July 17, 2018 file photo shows wrapped plastic straws at a bubble tea cafe in San Francisc ...
Oregon votes to ban restaurants from offering plastic straws
By Sarah Zimmerman The Associated Press

Oregon will ban restaurants from automatically offering single-use plastic straws under a measure passed by lawmakers, making it the second state to enact restrictions on plastic straws.

An Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA log ...
Food contamination by ‘forever chemicals’ found in FDA testing
By Ellen Knickmeyer, John Flesher and Michael Casey The Associated Press

The Food and Drug Administration’s first broad testing of food for a worrisome class of nonstick, stain-resistant industrial compounds found substantial levels in some grocery store meats and seafood and in off-the-shelf chocolate cake, according to unreleased findings FDA researchers presented at a scientific conference in Europe.

This 2016 photo provided by Ralph Alswang shows Nancy Goodman and Mike Froman, and their childr ...
FDA aims to get experimental drugs to more cancer patients
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

Thousands of gravely ill cancer patients each year seek access to treatments that are not yet on the market. The government wants to make this easier and give more heft to the requests.

Dr. Dave MacIntyre poses May 29, 2019, for a portrait in the emergency room of the Sunrise Hosp ...
Mass shootings transform how Americans talk, pray, prepare
By Sharon Cohen and Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

Mass shootings have changed how America talks, prays and prepares for trouble. Today, the phrases “active shooter” and “shelter in place” need no explanation.

In this image made from video, Sudanese forces escort civilian in Khartoum, Sudan on Monday, Ju ...
13 killed as Sudan troops clear protest camp in assault
By Bassam Hatoum and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Sudanese security forces attacked a protest camp in the capital Monday, opening fire, torching tents and killing at least 13 people, as they cleared away the months-old sit-in.